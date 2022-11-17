Betting $100,000 On Rock-Paper-Scissors, Michael Jordan Carried The Same Competitive Spirit At Home Vs Daughter, Jasmine

Michael Jordan and his competitive spirit go hand-in-hand when talking about various reasons as to why he was as successful as he was in the NBA. Of course, when it came to physical attributes, he was a solid 6’6 who beefed up to beat teams like the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.

However, it was his innate ability to ‘turn it on’ when need be during a game that rendered opponent defenses useless a majority of the time. What made MJ special and separated him from the rest was that he rarely ever turned it off regardless of whether or not he was playing professional basketball.

He wanted to beat his opposition to a pulp in table tennis, poker, golf, and even rock-paper-scissors. He actually put $100,000 on the line one a single game of rock-paper-scissors. So, it’s understandable as to why he would keep that same attitude when it came to his children.

Jasmine Jordan describes just how competitive Michael Jordan was growing up

Jasmine Jordan said that she felt like laughing every time someone told her she’s where she’s at today because of who her father was. She’s worked tirelessly to get to the position that she’s at today, working in sports marketing for Jordan Brand and as a player rep for Charlotte Hornets players.

During an interview around the time ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries was airing, Jasmine confirmed that her father was just as competitive at home as he was while trying to win NBA championships. She said so when asked if she had ever beat Michael Jordan at anything.

“No I have not. I’m still working on it. But thus far, the 27 years I’ve been living and competing, I’ve lost to him at everything,” said Jasmine.

Did Jordan’s children try to play basketball?

Marcus, Jeffrey, and Jasmine all tried to be basketball players at one point in their lives. For Michael’s two older sons, they would both play at UCF. However, after several collegiate seasons, they would eventually give up on trying to make it at a professional level.

As for Jasmine, she too would give basketball a shot from grades 4-8. Her coach had a lot of faith in her due to her height but it was because of her height that she knew she wouldn’t be able to play any further as she was relying too much on it.

