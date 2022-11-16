“You Can’t Get Close to Michael Jordan”: 5X Champ Magic Johnson Playfully Accused MJ of Getting Preferential Treatment From Referees

The 80s and the 90s were some of the greatest times in basketball. Primarily because it was dominated by two of the greatest players in NBA history, Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

Both men were legends in their own right, sharing 11 NBA Championships between them. Unfortunately, a potential rivalry between the two never fully developed, given Magic’s retirement in 1991.

However, the two were reunited as teammates on the 1992 US Dream Team. It was here that Johnson took the chance to throw some harmless jibes regarding preferential treatment MJ’s way.

Magic Johnson once jokingly claimed that Michael Jordan can’t be touched because it would be counted as a foul

The 1992 Dream Team featured some of the greatest players in NBA history. One that included the likes of Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, and Scottie Pippen. However, the two stars of the show were none other than Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

Both men shared a special relationship, one of rivalry and friendship. As such, they wouldn’t stray from making fun of one another. Like when Magic decided to playfully accuse His Airness of receiving preferential treatment from referees.

“You can’t get too close to Michael, it’s a foul!” 😭 Michael Jordan, @MagicJohnson, and Larry Bird at a Team USA photoshoot 🥇 pic.twitter.com/spl924zLRp — Whistle (@WhistleSports) April 27, 2020

Johnson made the accusations during a photo shoot for the Dream Team. He said that he couldn’t touch MJ during the shoot because it would be counted as a foul.

Thankfully, Jordan took it all in jest and even retorted with his jibe, claiming Johnson hadn’t fouled anyone in a while.

Jordan and Magic took their joking onto the court when they formed teams and faced each other in practice

All joking aside, MJ and Magic decided to settle once and for all on who was the best. The two formed teams and went head-to-head during a Dream Team practice session.

MJ and Magic’s Dream Team scrimmage duel in Monte Carlo. Summer of ’92. pic.twitter.com/fBrKtuITtE — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2020

Unfortunately for Johnson, he went a little too far with the trash talk, resulting in Jordan bringing his A-game and securing the win. After all, there’s a reason he is called the GOAT.

