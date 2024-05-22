“Big Fella Wanted Choke His A**”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Reaction to Funny Marco Leaves Gilbert Arenas in Splits

Shaquille O’Neal gets roasted on a regular basis by his famous frenemy, Sir Charles Barkley, on the sets of TNT. However, after the recent Big Podcast episode, it seems like we have another person who can rile up the big fella just as much with his teasing. Funny Marco was Shaq’s guest on the recent episode where he turned the hour-long podcast into a trolling session.

The clips of their banter have been all over the Internet since the release. One clip in particular caught Gilbert Arenas’ attention and he couldn’t let it go without joining in on the action.

The Diesel had asked his guest to name his top five NBA players of all-time. Marco saw an opportunity to troll Shaq yet again and decided to grab it with both hands. He said, “I’m going with centers.”

Realistically speaking, Shaq deserves a mention whenever someone compiles a top five centers list. However, Marco wasn’t there to be serious at all.

He said, “Yao Ming is really down as the greatest.” The comedian then mentioned Amar’e Stoudemire, Dikembe Mutombo and Zydrunas Ilgauskas to compile his ‘top 5’ greatest centers list. “I mean, I can stop right there,” Marco said before ending the list. According to him, Ilgauskas “could’ve went to the Lakers easily and put-up numbers over anybody.”

It’s quite clear that Marco intentionally left Shaq out of the mix to trigger an angry reaction from the big fella. And it worked. Understandably, Shaq was pissed.

The NBA veteran looked at Marco fuming with anger, but then quickly changed his mind to pivot into the next segment. After having a good laugh at Shaq’s expense, Gilbert Arenas commented on a clip of the incident, “I know big fella wanted choke his a**.”

To be fair to the Big Aristotle, Shaq is one of the best centers of all-time. He was ranked #4 on HoopsHype and ESPN’s all-time centers list while Bleacher Report, on their 2019 list, placed him at #2, only behind the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

This swordplay between the two continued for the entirety of the podcast, which made it a hilarious experience for the fans. Click here to watch the full episode.