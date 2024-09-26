mobile app bar

Nick Young Retaliated Against Gilbert Arenas By Nearly Maxing Out His Credit Card

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young

Orlando Magic point guard Gilbert Arenas (1) talks to Washington Wizards shooting guard Nick Young (1) on the court in the second half at Verizon Center. The Magic won 112-92. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Gilbert Arenas loved pulling off practical pranks on his teammates, especially rookies and younger players. Nick Young, who spent four seasons as his teammate, endured more hazing from the guard than anyone. However, he did get his revenge and it cost Arenas a fortune.  

During an appearance on the Above The Rim With DH-12 podcast, host Dwight Howard and Young discussed the latter’s relationship with the three-time All-Star. When asked if he was ever able to get back at Arenas for the shenanigans he pulled, the retired guard said,

“We did a lot of stuff to Gil. Took Gil’s credit cards when he told me to go buy something and bought me all kind of s**t… I bought me like two laptops. He told me to go get an iPhone. I said, ‘Cool.’ Bought me an iPhone, a laptop. Two of ‘em actually. He didn’t believe I was going to do it so.”

Young claimed that he tried to max out Arenas’ credit card but wasn’t able to. However, he did run up a bill of thousands of dollars and even flexed everything he bought. 

It was one of the rare occasions where he managed to irk his veteran teammate. Usually, it was the other way around. But despite Arenas’ ill-treatment, the duo built a terrific rapport and remain good friends. When asked to describe the former Wizards star as a teammate during an appearance on the Gil’s Arenas podcast, Young said

“Sh*t, hell. F**k that. That ni**a ruined my life. I tell you, he ruined my life…But that’s my dawg. He my dawg. He ruined my life, I tell him that all the time.”

While accusing Arenas of making his life miserable, Young couldn’t help but smile, showcasing that despite the three-time All-Star’s hazing, there’s no animosity between the two.

Post Edited By:Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of Basketball since the late 2000s, Abhishek Dhaiwal has been covering the game for over five years. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek is an NBA sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a District and National level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these