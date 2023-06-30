‘Big Heart’ Shaquille O’Neal Funds Half-Brother’s $400,000 ‘Rolls Royce’ Dream With a Generous Check

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most wholesome personalities associated with the NBA. Shaq is known for his philanthropy and has a big heart, always looking to take care of those closest to him. True to his core, in a clip recently released by Shaq News on Instagram, O’Neal can be seen handing his brother, Jamal Harrison, a cheque for an unknown amount. Ever generous, O’Neal also told his brother that the money was not “for the bills,” but rather for something he wanted. The TNT analyst then suggested Jamal buy a new Rolls Royce, whose cheapest car will set someone back around $400,000.

Advertisement

Raised by his stepdad, retired US Army Sergeant Phillip Harrison, O’Neal had three siblings. Ayesha, Jamal, and Lateefah O’Neal. Jamal Harrison also went to Louisiana Tech University and even played college basketball for a season. He is not the only relative that Shaquille O’Neal is known to look out for.

Shaquille O’Neal wanted his brother to buy the new Rolls Royce

While the video was recently released, a much younger Shaq can be seen explaining to his family that he saw one of his companies come into some “extra change.” The 51-year-old is well-known for his philanthropy and also has his own charity foundation.

Advertisement

However, he seems to go the extra mile for his family, this time a bit more literally. O’Neal knew that his brother wanted to buy a Rolls-Royce, and he decided to help:

“I saw one of my companies get some extra change. That ain’t for bills. That is for you. You want that new Rolls Royce, go home. Go and do what you want.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuHy9WgxVom/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While the exact amount of the cheque is unknown, a Rolls-Royce would cost at least $400k. Shaq himself has a huge collection of cars said to be worth over a couple millions and obviously wants his family to travel in style as well.

Jamal Harrison is not the only family member Shaq looks out for

With a net worth of over $400 million, Shaquille has made it a point to let his family taste some of the success as well. This includes giving his late father a $100k job, and his grandmother, Odessa, a house.

Advertisement

Speaking on Shaq Uncut, O’Neal had revealed that he wanted to buy his grandma a $6 million house. However, she was instead content with just a “nice house down the road.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1283193700508504064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Over the years, Shaq has been known to get many members of his family some very expensive gifts. What was unknown was that this also included a Rolls Royce for his half-brother.