“Did Everything That Was Legal”: Responding to Penny Hardway’s Claims, Lakers Owner Jeannie Buss Once Spoke on Shaquille O’Neal Recruitment

NBA teams will do whatever it takes to retain a player with generational talent. At the very least, both parties agree on a rookie contract extension. That wasn’t the case with Shaquille O’Neal, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers once his rookie deal with the Orlando Magic was up. Former Magic star Penny Hardaway cites the involvement of Hollywood celebrities as the reason for O’Neal moving to LA. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss claims everything the franchise did was legal in response to Hardaway.

The Magic drafted O’Neal with the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. He quickly emerged as a superstar in the league despite his youthful age. In 1995, he helped lead the Magic to their first NBA Finals appearance in the team’s inception.

Unfortunately, only a year later, he was no longer a member of the team. To make matters worse, he left in free agency, leaving Orlando with nothing to show for it. Many players on the Magic roster were salty regarding the Lakers’ method of swaying the big man to join their team. Penny Hardaway was on the top of that list.

In an appearance on the Compass Circle podcast, Hardaway revealed Orlando didn’t stand a chance once Bruce Willis and Demi Moore got involved in the Lakers’ pitch to O’Neal.

“I found out that Bruce Willis and Demi Moore [and] all these entertainers and actors out in LA helped recruit him with Jerry West to come out there, and it was too overwhelming,” Hardaway said.

Hardaway’s comments made it’s way to Jeanie Buss. CinemaBlend spoke with Buss to learn more about her thoughts regarding the Lakers’ pitch to O’Neal. But she doesn’t believe the team did anything wrong.

“We did everything that was legal to attract Shaquille O’Neal to the Lakers and go on to win back-to-back-to-back championships,” Buss said.

Buss is correct that the Lakers didn’t cross any lines in their pursuit of O’Neal. Regardless, it doesn’t change the fact that Hardaway was upset Shaq left the Magic.

O’Neal’s departure left Hardaway heartbroken

It’s impossible to replace a player of Shaq’s stature. Especially when he leaves the team with nothing to replace him with. Hardaway revealed his devastation regarding the departure of his All-Star running mate. Going as far to consider it the worst day of his life.

“Worst day of my life right there. I ain’t gonna lie. I knew the magnitude of that, bro,” Hardaway said on The Draymond Green Show. “Shaq never told me he was leaving.”

Hardaway felt a deep sense of betrayal that O’Neal didn’t at least communicate with him about his decision. As a result, the Magic became a shell of the team they once were. It wasn’t until they drafted Dwight Howard in 2004 that the team returned to relevancy.

O’Neal and Hardaway are now on good terms, but at the moment, the pain was too much to bear for the four-time All-Star guard.