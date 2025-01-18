“Big Ugly Plumber”: Charles Barkley Predicts What Shaquille O’Neal Would’ve Been If Not an NBA Player

Fans often wonder what professional athletes might have done if they hadn’t excelled in their respective sports. Charles Barkley recently tackled this question, sharing his thoughts on the potential career options of his “Inside the NBA” crew. In classic Barkley fashion, he ended up hilariously roasting Shaquille O’Neal.

Responding to a fan named Marshall’s question, Barkley didn’t hesitate before claiming that Kenny Smith would be a “crook” who’d end up in jail for scamming his way through life. As for Shaquille O’Neal, the TNT analyst predicted a career as a plumber.

“Shaq would be a plumber a big ugly plumber with you seeing the crack of his a** cause he’s just a big old goofball,” Barkley said.

Shaq and Chuck are known for their playful banter, and their dynamic is a major factor behind the success of the TNT show. This response perfectly showcases the nature of their relationship. This kind of constant teasing is their unique way of displaying affection for each other.

However, the Phoenix Suns legend’s take wasn’t exactly fair. Shaquille O’Neal has proven himself to be a smart businessman, amassing a net worth of nearly $500 million. Even outside of business, Shaq’s talents as a DJ and a rapper promises that he could have had a successful career outside of basketball.

Barkley speaks about his alternate career

According to Charles Barkley, O’Neal and Smith wouldn’t have found the same level of success in life outside of sports. However, Sir Charles was certain that he would have thrived regardless of a career in sports.

“Me and you, we’re gonna be successful,” Chuck told Johnson Jr.

Keeping the jokes aside, Barkley admitted that he had never considered preparing for a career outside of professional basketball. Thanks to his impressive college freshman season, he was sure that a long and successful NBA career awaited him.

“I knew after my freshman year I was going to be in the NBA,” Barkley stated.

Sir Charles’ judgement was accurate. After three years of college basketball, Barkley went on to have a remarkable 16-year NBA career, highlighted by numerous accolades and achievements.