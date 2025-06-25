Draymond Green Admits To Having Fun Bullying Charles Barkley On National TV

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Charles Barkley (left) and Draymond Green (right) look on in the first half between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Under Draymond Green’s on-court persona exists a fun-loving comedian. This is pretty evident based on all his podcast appearances and his cameos on Inside the NBA. One thing in particular he loves more than anything else is engaging in banter with Charles Barkley. Both have had tons of instances on the record where they go back and forth, and recently, Green explained why “bullying” the Hall of Famer is so fun.

On the Pivot podcast, Green was talking about how he and Shaquille O’Neal have a “4 ring handshake” reserved for whenever he makes his appearances on Inside the NBA. That’s because both have won four NBA Championships. Sadly, this is an activity that Shaq’s normal comedic partner on the show, Barkley, cannot partake in.

For that very reason, Green finds picking on Barkley to be hilarious. Chuck is infamously mocked for his lack of championship pedigree. He only made the Finals once in his career with the Phoenix Suns, losing to his ex-best friend, Michael Jordan, in 1993.

“It’s fun picking on Chuck at the desk,” Green chuckled. “I’m so honored I get the opportunity to work with those guys, man, it’s like one of the honors of my life that I get to sit up there with those guys, man. I think Chuck’s able to accept it and embrace it like that.”

Barkley has never been one to take things to heart, and always rolls with the punches when his lack of rings gets brought up by Shaq. “So he didn’t win a championship, he’s arguably the greatest sports voice we’ve ever seen,” Green continued. “A key cog in what is the greatest sports show we have ever seen. Due to that, I think he’s able to say ‘F*ck it. I didn’t win, but look at me now.'”

Green and Chuck do find as many opportunities to take shots at each other as best proven at last year’s All-Star Weekend. When Green mocked him for how shoddy his suit looked while on the air, Barkley clapped back in signature style. “Ay, you know what’s funny?” he said. “You know who was asking about you the other day? Nobody!”

Just another example of Chuck’s signature quick wit kicking in at the right time—and a testament to the easy chemistry he shares with Draymond Green whenever they’re on TV together. When Inside the NBA shifts to ESPN next season, hopefully the two have more of these candid moments.