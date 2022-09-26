Bill Simmons brutally calls out Tim Donaghy, the official who conspired against Allen Iverson after ‘Untold’ releases on Netflix

Allen Iverson isn’t a big fan of Tim Donaghy, the ref accused of betting on his own games. Now, he is trying to debunk this via Netflix!

The 2006-2007 season was a huge fiasco for the NBA. This was primarily due to the illegal gambling of one, Tim Donaghy.

Donaghy was a former NBA referee who was accused and later found guilty of betting on NBA games he officiated. However that wasn’t all he was doing.

In fact, Donaghy stated in Netflix’s Untold series, that he was actively conspiring against Allen Iverson with a group of referees. They decided to call a ton of ‘travels’ on AI and even looked the other way when he was getting fouled, all because they wanted to teach him a lesson!

For example the doc clearly shows the refs costing the Nuggets a game simply because they were mad at Allen Iverson and decided to call palming multiple times against him and not call any fouls on players beating up AI around the basket. It was blatant — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 5, 2022

Now, Donaghy is using the Netflix series to try and clear his name. Well Bill Simmons is having none of it.

Bill Simmons calls out Tim Donaghy, the man who screwed Allen Iverson for lying on Netflix series

On the 30th of August 2022, Netflix added another episode to their Unfold series. Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul, a documentary that covers the crimes of former NBA referee Tim Donaghy.

Donaghy, the man who notoriously had a vendetta against Allen Iverson was accused and later did time for gambling on games that he himself officiated.

Now he is trying to clear his name by using the Untold series as a platform. Sports analyst Bill Simmons is having none of it and has pointed out the numerous lies present in the Netflix series. This includes the idea that he was forced into this situation due to the mob!

AI isn’t the only player Tim Donaghy has screwed over. Hopefully, more people like Simmons continue to expose this.

