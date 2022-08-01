Billionaire LeBron James deeply regrets giving son Bronny James his name

LeBron James named his son, LeBron James Jr., after him because the Lakers star wanted to provide his children with everything he never experienced.

LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes ever. Due to his versatility, physicality, and longevity, the Lakers legend has managed to build up one of the most impressive resumes the game has ever seen.

Since setting foot in the NBA circuit back in 2003, The King has managed to win all the silverware possible. The future Hall-Of-Famer’s overly stacked cabinet includes 18 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 6 All-Defensive selections, the 2004 ROY, 1 scoring title, 4 MVPs, 4 championships, 4 Finals MVPs, and was even selected as a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Apart from being a renowned sporting icon, Bron is even an intelligent businessman, philanthropist, activist… and even a loving family man.

Also Read: NBA Insider Marc Stein dishes out the only reason why LeBron James could leave the LA Lakers

LBJ is always present for his family in every way possible – whether it is showing up to his children’s games, or even taking his wife on holidays. However, there is one decision James absolutely regrets taking with respect to his family.

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name because of that”: LeBron James

Being the son of the greatest basketball player can definitely pressurize a kid. Naming his eldest son LeBron James Jr., after himself, LeBron feels like he made a mistake with his decision.

Back in 2018, during an episode of “The Shop”, comedian John Stewart asked LBJ a pretty interesting question:

What do you say to your kid though, like living up to you being their dad. They’re playing the same sport that you played better than anyone else in the world has ever played it. How do you give them a peace of mind that they don’t have to be you?

To which, the basketball phenom honestly answered:

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name because of that. Like, when I was younger I didn’t have a dad. So my whole deal was, when I have a kid, not only is he going to be a junior, I’m gonna do everything that this man didn’t do. They’re going to experience things I didn’t experience. The only thing I can do is give them the blueprint and it’s up to them to take their own course whenever that time comes.”

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name.” – @KingJames This and more real, unfiltered conversation with @OBJ_3, @mavcarter, and more in UNINTERRUPTED’s unscripted series THE SHOP. First episode dropping 8/28, exclusively on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/zIoxEgBnJn — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 26, 2018

Despite having some huge shoes to fill, Bronny is a star in his own way. The 18-year-old is signed to popular esports team FaZe Clan, partnered with underwear brand PSD Underwear, a four-star recruit of the Class of 2023, and is already worth as much as $10 million.

This is certainly not bad for someone who is growing in the shadows of one of the best NBA players ever.

Also Read: LeBron James’ 2021 $37 million salary is insanely higher than entire WNBA’s salary combined