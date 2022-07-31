NBA Insider Marc Stein dishes out the only reason why LeBron James could leave the LA Lakers

Four-time champion LeBron James has no plans to leave the LA Lakers unless it involves playing with his eldest son Bronny.

The 2021-22 season was a mixed bag for LeBron James, who had a milestone year but couldn’t qualify for the playoffs. In his 19th season, King James finished his campaign as a top 3 scorer in the league. On the other hand, the Lakers failed to even make the play-in, with a record of sixteen games below +500.

Russell Westbrook being a misfit, followed by Anthony Davis’ injury woes and a veteran roster were some of the reasons behind the purple and gold’s debacle. Nevertheless, the Lakers are looking to run it back amid attempting to get Kyrie Irving on board.

There has been uncertainty around James’ future as he enters the final year of his contract. The 37-year-old superstar is looking to make the most of his closing championship window. However, there is little reason to believe that the four-time Finals MVP will be leaving LA.

Also read: Billionaire LeBron James’ post, hyping son Bryce James ‘earning’ his stripes with no mention of Bronny

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the only reason why LBJ would leave Tinsel Town is to play with his son Bronny, who should be eligible for the 2024 draft.

LeBron James would leave the LA Lakers only on one condition.

The Lakers’ horrid outing last season had rumor mills buzzing about James’ future. As many continue to believe, the kid from Akron will end his career in a Cavaliers uniform. This looks like a distant possibility, with a recent report suggesting that the Cavs are in no mood for a reunion.

At the same time, James does not intend to leave LA unless it’s to play alongside his son Bronny, making them the first father-son duo to play in the NBA.

“The prevailing thinking in league circles holds that only the chance to play elsewhere alongside son Bronny James, who will be eligible for the 2024 draft and continues to develop as an NBA prospect, would spur LeBron to push for an LA exit,” revealed Marc Stein.

Nonetheless, things may not be as easy as they appeared, with the seventeen-year-old facing a landslide fall in the national rankings. As Bronny continues to toil his way in the league, his younger brother Bryce James has been making quite the waves, experiencing an exceptional growth spurt off-late.

If James continues to defy the laws of genetics, there is a high possibility he might end up playing with both his sons.

Also read: LeBron James praises son and 6’2″ guard Bronny James as he forms a lethal tandem with 7’0″ Jahzare Jackson