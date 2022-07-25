Billionaire LeBron James hypes up son Bronny James as he fills up entire gyms during his Nike EYBL tournament

Lakers superstar LeBron James is a proud father as Bronny James gets heaps of love during his EYBL tournament games

LeBron James, ever since he was a little kid, had tremendous pressure on his shoulders. With his dad not in the equation, he always knew he wanted to build a life for his mom and himself that he only could imagine.

Since high school, LBJ figured out that basketball is the way to do the same. Being one of the highest-rated high school prospects of all time, there was tons of pressure on his young shoulders, and he exceeded all expectations.

LeBron’s children were exposed to high expectations since they were just small children. Colleges were trying to recruit Bronny when he wasn’t even 10. However, Bronny hasn’t had a note-worthy basketball career in high school as of yet. He’s about to enter his senior year in school, and as of late, he’s showing signs of brilliance, which is surely going to attract attention from college scouts.

LeBron James showers Bronny with affection through Instagram stories

As we all have gotten to know, LeBron James loves his family as much as basketball, if not more. He can always be spotted courtside for his sons’ games. We’ve seen him during various games for Team SFG to support Bronny and the other guys.

Team SFG is #6 out of 8 in their group and has a 2-4 record. However, this doesn’t stop the crowd from accumulating during their games.

The entire gym was full to capacity and more when Team SFG took the court. A proud LeBron James took it to his Instagram to share the same and praise Bronny at the same time. He shared the video on his story and captioned it, “And he handles it with so much grace! Incredible kid man!”

The way Bronny has been playing, he deserves all the love. Hopefully, this results in more college attention and a good opportunity as well.