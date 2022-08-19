Billionaire LeBron James will make more than Michael Jordan’s $94 million career earnings in just 2 years

As the scale of NBA contracts continues to grow, there is LeBron James whose reign continues. He has just signed for a cool $97 million.

The reign of LeBron James is set to continue for another two years. He signed a contract extension worth $97.1 million for two years. He is still a player at the height of his powers and the Lakers will now move pieces to ensure that he gets a shot at his 5th ring.

Sources: Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking him under contract through 2024-25 season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 17, 2022

LeBron has been one of the highest earners in the NBA and he has done so without locking himself with super max deals. This itself speaks to the testament of his ability and how much value he has in the league.

By simply structuring his deals in a way that would give him maximum flexibility, LeBron has been landscaping the league for the last decade.

So much so that he has now managed to guarantee himself a whopping $532 million. For context, this sum is roughly 6 times of what Michael Jordan earned in his NBA career. In fact, this next statistic will blow your mind.

Most guaranteed career earnings (millions): $532 — LeBron James

$499 — Kevin Durant

$470 — Steph Curry

$450 — Damian Lillard 👑 pic.twitter.com/zOHQLi3Jus — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 17, 2022

Michael Jordan made $94 million in his NBA career, and LeBron James is set to make more than that in the next 2 years!

Surprisingly, LeBron’s two-year extension is worth more than MJ’s entire career rake. The Bulls legend plied his trade more than twenty years ago, so it is understandable. However, to see LeBron’s year 20 and 21 earnings significantly dwarf MJ’s is a little shocking.

37-year-old LeBron James just signed a two-year, $97 million extension with the Lakers 💰 Michael Jordan earned $94 million his entire NBA career. — FanDuel (@FanDuel) August 17, 2022

There is no doubt that James deserves the money. However, there is still a lingering question mark on whether he can win his fifth title. Stay tuned to this space for more stories on LeBron James.

