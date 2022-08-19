6ft 3′ Bronny James apes father LeBron James’ 2016 NBA Finals block on Andre Iguodala

Bronny James pays ode to father LeBron James by doing the perfect emulation of the 2016 Finals block on Andre Iguodala.

Currently, on an AXE Euro Tour, playing for the California Basketball Club, Bronny James has been creating waves with his performances off-late. The seventeen-year-old recently caused a storm on social media with his one-handed poster dunk.

BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikJ8ksPVSx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 15, 2022

Bronny’s dunk had everyone in the arena on their feet who would witness LeBron James’ eldest son score a game-high 25-points. The one-handed slam from the Sierra Canyon guard sent social media into a tizzy, with the King tweeting his reaction too.

OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2022

As he continues on his Euro Tour, Bronny continues to impress with his elite athleticism, this time performing a wild chase-down block similar to that of King James in Game Seven of the 2016 Finals. LBJ’s block on Iggy remains etched as one of the greatest plays in Finals history.

Bronny paid the perfect ode to his superstar father, doing an emulation of the former Cavaliers superstar’s 2016 Finals block on Iguodala.

NBA Twitter reacts to Bronny James’ block.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in LeBron’s family. Bronny James with the clean chase down block 🚫pic.twitter.com/VqGlUm6LRX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 18, 2022

Bronny James had a very LeBron-like chase down block playing in a game earlier today in Rome. A few days after scoring 25 vs. Paris Select, he finished with seven points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks. pic.twitter.com/x3v7bUUF0C — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) August 18, 2022

Ranked no.49 in the class of 2023, the 6″3′ guard already has coaches reaching out to him. USC, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers, and Memphis have started to heat their recruitment of Bronny.

