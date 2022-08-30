Billionaire Mark Cuban hilariously recalls doing shots with Charles Barkley in a hotel lobby

Billionaire Mark Cuban hilariously recalls meeting Charles Barkley for the first time.

One of America’s favorite investors and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, is pretty regular with the media. The Pittsburgh native is one of the most passionate owners in the NBA, having developed many connections over the years.

Cuban gained global popularity with his stint on the reality award-winning show Shark Tank. Thus one can imagine him having a vast network, which is helpful for him, given his list of controversies. The NBA has levied cumulative fines worth a mammoth $1.6 million on Cuban for his misconduct on the court.

Nonetheless, the billionaire continues to be quite popular amongst the players. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Cuban recalled his excitement to meet Hall of Famer and former MVP Charles Barkley for the first time.

The Mavericks owner revealed meeting the Suns legend in the lobby during the wee hours of the morning with The Chuckster being in a party mood.

Mark Cuban recalls Charles Barkley having a gala time with the hotel patrons in the lobby.

To the current generation, Chuck is one of the most entertaining personalities on TV, courtesy of his analyst role on the award-winning show Inside the NBA. The eleven-time All-Star isn’t one to mince his words despite landing himself into trouble many times.

Surprisingly, this is his much tamed-down version if one goes to hear his stories from his playing days. The veteran forward was involved in several brawls and controversies both on and off the court, even going to jail. Barkley made headlines regularly.

In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks, Mark Cuban recalled meeting Barkley for the first time in a hotel lobby. The Shark investor narrated a hilarious incident in the clip below involving Chuck and the other patrons in the hotel.

Well, Barkley certainly knew how to make a first impression. The TNT analyst is one of the most loved personalities on television, given his sense of humor and blunt nature. His mere mention brings about a smile to the face of millions of people.

