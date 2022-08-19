Billionaire Michael Jordan dipped $166,000 to acquire a rare Richard Mille piece

Michael Jordan, NBA legend and team owner, has an impressive watch collection that includes a stunning red-gold variant of RM 032.

Michael Jordan is by far the richest athlete on the planet, with a net worth of more than $2.1 billion. His vast wealth can be attributed to his time as a professional player as well as his exceptional business acumen.

The six-time NBA champion has expanded his portfolio through a variety of wise investments, business ventures, and, of course, mega endorsements.

The greatest of all time has astonishing statistics. NBA champion six times. NBA Finals MVP six times. Nominated for the NBA MVP five times. 14-time All-Star in the NBA.

Also included are two retired number-23 jerseys from the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat. It is safe to say that the man known as the GOAT truly is the greatest of all time. What you may not know is that Air Jordan is a pretty savvy watch collector, with a collection that is varied, broad, and full of surprises, even for His Airness.

His $130 million in endorsement earnings has also not gone to waste. Especially considering the fantastic watches he’s been purchasing with it.

Michael Jordan’s elite watch collection includes a Richard Mille RM 032 Diver Flyback Chronograph

It’s no surprise that Michael Jordan has purchased some pretty cool items with all of his money, given his wealth.

From his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets to his $800 million mansions, he has done it all. MJ has it all, and given his net worth, he can probably afford anything. His incredible watch collection is one of the more interesting things he has spent his money on.

Richard Mille is no stranger to celebrities and sports stars wearing its highly collectible watches. Michael Jordan was spotted wearing a stunning red-gold variant of RM 032 while attending a press conference for the Charlotte Bobcats, a team he owns.

The iconic Richard Mille skeletonized dial is featured on this red gold model, which has a large, round 50mm case. The RM 032 model features a ground-breaking flyback chronograph for increased accuracy when resetting the timer. In addition to the chronograph, the dial includes an annual calendar and a running indicator.

The bezel is unidirectional as an ISO6425 diver’s watch, and the first 15 minutes on the minute track are highlighted in red for maximum visibility. The crown and pushers feature a one-of-a-kind, patent-pending locking system that ensures underwater accuracy and increases water resistance to 300m.

The new Calibre RMAC2, visible through the sapphire case back, has a maximum power reserve of 50 hours and an innovative free-sprung balance that provides greater reliability when subjected to shock and stress.

*The retail price for this watch is £140,500 or roughly $166,000, which is what expect MJ to have shelled out.

