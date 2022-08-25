Billionaire Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine recalls ‘googling her dad’ to know what the fuss was all about

NBA legend Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine Jordan hilariously reveals googling her father, trying to fathom his unmatched aura.

Arguably one of the greatest to ever pick up the basketball, Michael Jordan continues to have everyone in awe to this date. The Bulls legend conquered almost every accolade in the NBA book, reaching unimaginable heights of stardom. MJ was America’s national obsession.

The billionaire athlete had developed an aura around him, with fans, peers, and even opposition addressing him as Black Jesus. At the time, the concept of globalization had just set in, with boundaries between nations blurring, helping Jordan’s popularity grow 10x. A national treasure, His Airness was one of the first NBA athletes to appear in commercials and billboards.

Nonetheless, the six-time champion kept his family away from the limelight, with the absence of social media being a bonus. However, there comes a price tag when you’re a public, especially with the kind having MJ’s stature. Thus the six-time Finals MVP had to sacrifice a lot of his family time, with his children wondering why everyone hounded their father.

In 2020, Jordan’s docuseries The Last Dance had the current generation gain an insight into the greatness of Black Jesus. Surprisingly, MJ’s eldest daughter, Jasmine Jordan, learned of some unknown facts too.

“You’re just dad, you’re not that cool”: Jasmine Jordan recalls being puzzled by father Michael Jordan’s popularity.

Jordan has successfully shielded his private life from the public glare. The Bulls superstar managed to keep a mystery around him, given there was no social media during the time. Though His Airness had fans and media personnel attempting to hound him, MJ was able to keep them at bay, something close to impossible in the current paparazzi culture.

MJ’s protectiveness for his loved ones was so much so that his daughter had to google him to find out why her father was such a big deal. Jasmine Jordan even confessed to hilariously pestering her old man during the airing of The Last Dance to fact-check all the stories and facts he narrated to them as children.

“When I was a child, and growing up during the time, I didn’t really understand what was happening because I was so young, and it just didn’t really resonate with me until I got older,” said Jasmine. “I laugh because I actually googled my dad at one point just to figure it out. I was like, why is everyone so intrigued by you, you’re just dad, you’re not that cool. But lo and behold, he was kind of a big deal. So it’s definitely been something that’s been eye-opening.”

“I’m harassing him”: Jasmine Jordan says she’s been frequently texting her father, Michael Jordan, while learning more about him in the ESPN docuseries #TheLastDance Full story by @GaryGHamilton: https://t.co/Dq7QNb1pCO pic.twitter.com/tQsNTN02Zi — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) May 14, 2020

Well, there will never be an iconic figure in the history of American sports like Air Jordan. The 6ft 6′ guard captured the imagination of millions like no one.

