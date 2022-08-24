Michael Jordan hatred for hip-hop outside of $1.3 billion legend was a fake story

Michael Jordan is a man of selective tastes, as you would expect from the NBA GOAT. However, the story of him hating rap was a myth that he made sure to bust.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first three-peat.

Michael Jordan’s playoff run in 1993 • 1st round: 34.3p, 6.7r, 4.3a, 1.7s • 2nd round: 31.0p, 5.0r, 5.3a, 2.3s • 3rd round: 32.2p, 6.2r, 7.0a, 2.5s • NBA Finals: 41.0p, 8.5r, 6.3a, 1.7s pic.twitter.com/kd0QWH4tEE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 2, 2019

Michael Jordan shut down false claims that he disliked rap

MJ is a prominent feature in many raps including Kendrick Lamar and Drake. However, rapper N.O.R.E. came out to say that the billionaire hated the hip hop industry as a whole except for legend Jay-Z. Jay-Z has a net worth of $1.3 billion, and he’s paved the way for several young rappers including most prominently Kanye West.

N.O.R.E recalled MJ showing at a Def Jam Christmas party where he overheard the NBA GOAT talking about his dislike for rap.

“Jordan is a hater of hip hop. He only likes Hov (Jay-Z). That’s it. It’s Hov and that’s it,” he recalled.

“I’ve seen him shut Redman down. I’ve seen him shut down Redman at a Def Jam Christmas Party. We were all sitting there waiting to speak to Michael Jordan, and I said ‘yo Redman and Method Man are here’ and he said ‘F— rap.’ I seen (him) say that.

“That s— hurt me, dawg.”

However, MJ came out to quickly label the story as bullsh*t really fast. Jordan’s representative came out to say, “MJ wasn’t at this party, doesn’t know N.O.R.E., and is a fan of ALL music,” as per TMZ.

“Drake is in his brand, and Nelly is a partner of his with the Charlotte Hornets,” she added.

Additionally there’s a famous video of Jordan getting down to Wobble.

