Billionaire Michael Jordan’s daughter, who had to google him, was left in disbelief after watching ‘The Last Dance’

Michael Jordan turned heads everywhere with his game, and at times, he even had his kids impressed with his style of game.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first three-peat.

Michael Jordan’s playoff run in 1993 • 1st round: 34.3p, 6.7r, 4.3a, 1.7s • 2nd round: 31.0p, 5.0r, 5.3a, 2.3s • 3rd round: 32.2p, 6.2r, 7.0a, 2.5s • NBA Finals: 41.0p, 8.5r, 6.3a, 1.7s pic.twitter.com/kd0QWH4tEE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 2, 2019

Also Read: Allen Iverson threw $40,000/night in strip clubs and an NBA champ scooped up some of those bills

Michael Jordan impressed his daughter with his gameplay

Michael Jordan married Juanita Vanoy in 1989 and they had Jasmine, Jeffrey, and Marcus. Their marriage fell apart in 2006, and Jordan married Yvette Prieto in 2013. The two had twins Victoria and Ysabel.

Growing up in the shadow of their father’s success, Jordan’s kids didn’t see him as the NBA GOAT or the ever-successful, billionaire businessman first. They’ve always looked up to him as their father, and they acknowledge that he knows when to turn his ‘competitive’ gear off to be their dad.

However, they also know that they have a superstar of a dad which isn’t normal to see. After watching The Last Dance, Jasmine explained what she felt, and she found everything so insane.

“I think for me, I was so young during that time, I barely remember it,” she said. “So, I’m watching it like everybody else like, damn dad, you did that! It’s incredible and it’s inspiring honestly.”

After all, MJ was a global icon, so it makes sense that his kids would also be impressed. Jasmin was born in 1992, so it makes sense that she didn’t have a true grasp of how great her dad was. After all, she did admit she had to google her father to see why he was the NBA GOAT.

Also Read: LeBron James almost gave up $4 million for 3 particular colleges back in 2004