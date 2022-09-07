LeBron James almost gave up $4 million for 3 particular colleges back in 2004

LeBron James never quite took the college route, but if he did, where would he have gone?

LeBron James is a phenomenal basketball player, and perhaps just as good as a businessman.

After coming from a very humble background, it would have been easy for the man to be taken for a ride by new money. But, the King kept his head screwed on tight, and even went on to earn a fortune of $1 billion. That’s generational wealth right there.

But, let’s take it back to a time before he acquired this level of wealth. Heck, let’s go back to a time before he even made it to the NBA, and pose a little hypothetical. Where would he go if he took the college route?

Of course, Ohio State is clearly the heavy favorite. But, if that option wasn’t available to him, where else would he choose to go?

Now, ladies and gentlemen, we could sit here and ponder on the answer forever. But, why do that, when we can hear it straight from the superstar’s mouth?

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

LeBron James admits there are two other colleges in the mix along with Ohio State

When LeBron James graduated high school in 2004, he was the most highly touted prospect the NBA had ever seen in quite some time. Heck, there is a reason that a high school kid was drafted first overall, despite having some all-time great players in the line-up right behind him.

Considering his situation, it is obvious that every top college program offered him a spot as well. But, let’s take a step back for a second. What if that wasn’t the case?

What if LeBron James did not immediately declare for the draft, but chose the college route instead? And what if Ohio State did not give him an offer during this time?

Well, watch the YouTube clip below, and you’ll have all the answers you need.

We’re happy that LeBron James chose to go to the NBA when he did, truly.

That being said though, if he did play, the King would have probably easily become the greatest college player of all time.

