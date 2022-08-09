Billionaire Michael Jordan’s elder brother Larry Jordan’s journey from not making the NBA to drafting LaMelo Ball

The curious case behind Michael Jordan’s elder brother Larry Jordan not making the NBA.

A generational talent in more ways than one, Michael Jordan dominated the hardwood for most of his years, especially during the 90s. His Airness won at every stage of his career from NCAA, NBA to Olympics. The former Bulls guard never lost in the Finals, having a flawless 6-0 record.

While we’ve heard stories of his Bulls teammates and coaches contributing to his success, there isn’t much known about MJ’s elder brother Larry Jordan. Michael was the fourth of five children and wasn’t the only one who could hoop in the family.

Not many know, but MJ’s elder brother Larry Jordan was considered as talented as him. There are clips of Michael’s elder brother on the Internet that proves he had the required athleticism and skill-set. MJ even admitted to getting his competitive drive from his elder brother.

Thus the question arises why couldn’t Larry make it to the NBA?

The mystery behind Larry Jordan not going pro.

Despite being at par with his younger brother and Bulls MVP Michael Jordan in talent and skills, Larry failed to make it to the NBA. Growing up, both brothers played highly competitive sports like tennis and basketball, with His Airness even admitting to Larry being on the same level as him talent-wise.

Unfortunately, Larry didn’t grow beyond 5ft 8, while MJ touched 6ft 6. Nonetheless, the former works alongside his younger brother for the Charlotte Hornets as VP of player personnel and is one of the architects behind drafting LaMelo Ball.

Larry continues to assist his billionaire brother build his empire. According to unconfirmed reports, MJ’s elder brother is worth $1.1M.

