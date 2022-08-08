“Michael Jordan would average 50!”: Metta Sandiford-Artest believes the Chicago Bulls legend would score more than LeBron James, KD and Tim Duncan in today’s NBA

Metta Sandiford-Artest played against LeBron, KD, and Tim Duncan. Yet he still believes Michael Jordan would score more than all of them!

The Chicago Bulls drafted one of the greatest scorers in NBA history back in 1984. To be exact, the fifth greatest scorer of all time in Michael Jordan.

MJ was a prolific scorer, averaging 30 points per game and a total of 32,292 points in his entire career. The man was unstoppable, capable of scoring from anywhere, no matter the opposition.

His ability to score at will allowed him to be a 10-time scoring champion as well as helped him win six NBA Championships in his 14 seasons in the league!

Michael Jordan Won 10 Scoring Titleshttps://t.co/mZ5GVcS9Nj pic.twitter.com/5lDSQqovzo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 3, 2020

In fact, His Airness was so good at scoring that superstars like Metta Sandiford-Artest believe that he would have averaged 50+ points if he played in today’s NBA.

Michael Jordan would have averaged more than LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Tim Duncan according to Metta World Peace

Ron Artest or as he is now known, Metta Sandiford-Artest was one of the toughest defenders in the NBA. There was not a single person in the league that he refused to guard.

In fact, having been drafted in 1999, Artest had the chance to play against some of the NBA’s greatest scorers. This included the likes of LeBron James, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Durant, along with many others.

However, there is only one player that he believes has the skill and scoring sense to average 50 points per game in today’s NBA. That player is none other than Michael Jordan!

Metta World Peace was asked how many PPG Michael Jordan would average in todays NBA. His response: “I was in the Jordan era and the Lebron/Kobe/Duncan era. I played with these guys and I’ve seen all the 3-point balls go up. Jordan would average 50.” (via @ClubShayShay) pic.twitter.com/SqEqXAUg9r — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 8, 2022

Artest sure knows what he is talking about. There can be no denying that MJ is one of the GOATs, and his scoring isn’t the only thing to watch out for in his game.

