Basketball

“Michael Jordan would average 50!”: Metta Sandiford-Artest believes the Chicago Bulls legend would score more than LeBron James, KD and Tim Duncan in today’s NBA

"Michael Jordan would average 50!": Metta Sandiford-Artest believes the Chicago Bulls legend would score more than LeBron James, KD and Tim Duncan in today's NBA
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
Tom Brady Sr. revealed how Tom Brady pops '45 pills' a day to keep his $250 million ageless body churning
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan would average 50!": Metta Sandiford-Artest believes the Chicago Bulls legend would score more than LeBron James, KD and Tim Duncan in today's NBA
“Michael Jordan would average 50!”: Metta Sandiford-Artest believes the Chicago Bulls legend would score more than LeBron James, KD and Tim Duncan in today’s NBA

Metta Sandiford-Artest played against LeBron, KD, and Tim Duncan. Yet he still believes Michael Jordan…