Black Eyed Peas Rapper Lauds Kobe Bryant and His Wife, Thanks Vanessa for Special Ring

It’s been four years since the world lost Kobe Bryant, but the former Lakers superstar is still remembered by basketball fans around the globe. On a recent episode of Byron Scott’s Fast Break, rapper Taboo from The Black Eyed Peas shared his story, and he showed his love for Kobe and the Los Angeles sports scene.

Taboo talked about his history as an L.A. sports fan, and he came equipped with some of the best athletes the city has seen, not just now, but for the past 40+ years. He talked about his love for the Dodgers, going back to the days of Fernando Valenzuela, Kirk Gibson, Tommy Lasorda, Ron Cey, and others, and he of course mentioned the Lakers, and specifically the Black Mamba.

Byron Scott always gives his guests room for a Kobe story if they have one, and Taboo revealed that he has a long history with Kobe and his family. Kobe’s wife Vanessa even gave Taboo a special “girl dad” ring.

Taboo spoke about how he and his family had gotten to hang out with the Bryant family at Disneyland after the Lakers won the championship one year, but what he remembers most was what a great father Kobe was. He recalled,

“It was beautiful to see how Kobe was enamored by his girls, his daughters. Loved his girls. And I had never seen such an iconic figure so vulnerable … he was just Dad. Salute to Vanessa for making that happen.”

At the time, Taboo only had sons, but after battling cancer in 2014, he and his wife did have a little girl, and the lessons he learned from the Bryants helped inspire the way he approached being a girl dad.

Kobe Bryant’s impact went beyond the court

Taboo isn’t the only member of the Black Eyed Peas who has a personal connection with Kobe. Less than a month after the Lakers legend passed away, Taboo and some of his bandmates did an interview with L.A. radio station 97.1 AMP where they talked about their love and respect for the five-time champion. One of those was will.i.am, who shared a special interaction where Kobe compared being the leader of a basketball team to being the leader of a band. He called Kobe “an open-hearted people connector” as he talked about the worldwide impact Kobe had before he died and said,

“He’s one of us. He led us, and inspired so many people that weren’t from Los Angeles. People in China love Kobe Bryant. And he showed people what was possible if you push yourself, and he really impacted us on a massive level.”

Kobe was one of the most influential athletes in the world during his career, but his impact has only deepened in the years since he passed. The positive effects he’s had on basketball fans, girl dads, and millions of others around the globe is a testament to a life well lived.