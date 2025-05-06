La La Anthony Wishes Close Friend Vanessa Bryant on Her Birthday While Slaying the MET Gala in an Archival Virgil Abloh Design

The MET Gala is a fun tradition every May. We get to see some of the richest people on the planet leverage that money to create some of the best — and worst — outfits in modern memory. While LeBron James was sidelined with a knee injury, there were other reps for the basketball world. Jonquel Jones, the former WNBA MVP and champion Liberty forward, headlined the bunch, while La La Anthony, wife to Carmelo Anthony, had maybe the coolest attire of the night.

Sporting a Virgil Abloh-inspired design, La La wore a black romper with an off-white gown draped over her shoulder. Her hands and wrists were adorned with silver bracelets and rings while she stared down the camera for a great picture.

As part of a piece for People magazine, La La lauded the late, great Virgil Abloh as outstanding in his field. “Virgil was more than a designer — he was a visionary, he was my friend, and someone who changed the entire game for so many of us,” said Anthony.

Abloh is, unfortunately, not the only friend that Anthony has seen pass away. The Anthony family has always been very close to the Bryant family, and after Kobe Bryant’s passing, that bond deepened.

During her time at the gala, La La took the time to wish her friend Vanessa Bryant a happy birthday.

La La Anthony wishing Vanessa Bryant pic.twitter.com/WughgosNgJ — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) May 6, 2025

La La and Vanessa often call each other sisters, with the Bryant family children knowing La La as “Auntie.” The two share a special bond, one forged by both joy and tragedy.

“It’s really cool just to see our kids grow up together and be able to have so many great experiences together,” Anthony mentioned. “You want that as friends.”

La La called the Bryants “my family and that’s what it’s always gonna be. I’m always [going to have] their best interests at heart no matter what.”

Good friendships are some of the most special relationships on the planet. As the saying goes, blood is thicker than water, but water runs deeper. Lucky for La La and Vanessa, they’re family and friends, so they get the best of both worlds.