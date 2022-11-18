“Black who? Imma Call Him Michael Jordan, That's His F*****g Name”: 17-year-old Kobe Bryant Wasn’t Ready to Call Mike The ‘Black Jesus’

Kobe Bryant set the precedent of never backing down from any player, no matter the level of skill they possess. It’s the same attribute that has earned him a stalwart following.

Bryant has amassed a vast number of accolades over his 20-year NBA career. That didn’t happen with the American concurring to play second fiddle to anyone.

A five-time NBA champion, the scoring wizard is known for his standing loyalty to the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant has stood up for himself against his own teammates as well as his greatest rivals.

There have been numerous instances of the ‘Black Mamba’ staring into the face of adversity, without flinching or cowering from it. This is the tale of how the former NBA ‘MVP’ stood up to his idol, six-time NBA champion, Michael Jordan.

Kobe Bryant did not once fear Michael Jordan, unlike his colleagues!

For the unaware, Bryant’s style of play and entire game has revolved around his totem, Michael Jordan. The similarities in both of their gameplays are drastically uncanny.

The pair met multiple times before Jordan decided to retire from the NBA for good. Although the initial matchups displayed Jordan’s superlative skillset, it was understandable considering the fact that Bryant was merely a teenager who was on the prowl for minutes, let alone acquiring shots for himself.

Speaking to Patrick Bet-David following his retirement from the sport, Bryant stated the narrative he was fed coming into the league and how he was advised to approach coming up against Jordan.

In high school, Bryant conversed with members of the Philadelphia 76ers roster, while working out with them. He had the opportunity to engage in a conversation with them which prompted him to ask them about Jordan.

Speaking about that, the Lower Merion high reminisced back to when he was a 17-year-old boy,

“When I was in high school, I used to work with the 76ers. I used to ask them, what’s it like to guard Mike? (‘Mike? You mean Black Jesus?’) Black Jes..What the f***. Black who? ‘We call him black Jesus or you can call him black cat. Imma call him f****** Mike. That’s his f****** name. And I would tell him, I said when I face him, we’re gonna go at it. He says(Oh you don’t wanna do that). I’m like man you don’t know me man.”

In case you haven’t noticed, ‘Bean’ accumulated five NBA championships during his time in the league. That is a product of his incredible mindset to always be the best within his respective facet.

Kobe vs Jordan!

Whenever the pain came up against each other, it was a spectacle. The two would go shot for shot against each other.

In eight games against ‘His Airness’, Bryant averaged 22.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, contrary to a much older Jordan who averaged 24.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

In today’s day and age, two players of their caliber would have broken the internet, considering the talent the two possessed.

