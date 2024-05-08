“Blow It Up”: Former NBA Champion Expresses Views Similar to Stephen A. Smith Regarding Paul George and Clippers

Many decisions await the Los Angeles Clippers’ management before they move to their new arena building in Inglewood next season. The LA Clippers’ season was cut short in the first round due to injuries, which leaves a massive question mark regarding the tandem of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden for the next season. With many contracts expiring, many analysts have advised the LA side to break apart this losing combination.

Like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes of All The Smoke podcast also believe it’s high time for the Clippers to switch things up before moving to their new home arena. Bringing up the contract situation of the team’s superstars, Barnes and Jackson discussed how the Clips might get some good assets in exchange for their stars, who could still be anchors in some teams.

Paul George and James Harden will soon become free agents. On the other hand, Kawhi Leonard’s injury situation for the past few seasons doesn’t guarantee that he will continue as a player for the Clippers. Russell Westbrook also has a smaller player option.

On that note, Stak believes that it’s high time the Clippers ‘blow it up’ and start afresh, “I think it’s the perfect time, with the contract situation with everybody, to break it up. You are going to a new arena, you might as well start new. This ain’t working.”

“You might just try to get new and offload Kawhi if we can. James Harden is a free agent and Paul is definitely going to opt out now as his team is definitely trying to throw him the bag now. This is the perfect time to go to the new arena- new coach, new team, and try something new,” Stak added.

Very recently, Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe discussed this topic, highlighting Kawhi Leonard’s lack of contributions during playoffs. SAS highlighted how Kawhi was present only for four of the Clippers’ last 19 playoff games, which definitely shows how the 2x NBA champion is doing just about enough to remain healthy to play the minimum number of games in his contract.

Furthermore, the disappointing playoff showings from James Harden and Paul George have also convinced fans to call for a breakup of this Big 3. Nevertheless, Clippers’ President of basketball operations, Lawrence Frank, believes he should instead keep all his players.

The Clippers are adamant in their intent to retain the Big 3

The Clippers seem clear about their intent to retain the Big 3 before moving to the new arena. However, the situation seems precarious, as Paul George has rejected multiple contract offers that weren’t max deals, per Shams Charania.

While Kawhi Leonard has already signed a max contract extension with the team, George has a player option that he is likely to opt out of. Meanwhile, Harden will be an unrestricted free agent by the end of the season.

George is eligible to sign a four-year extension worth roughly around $221.1 million. If he doesn’t sign a new deal by June 30, he could become an unrestricted free agent by declining his $48.8 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

For George, potential rumblings around the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic preparing to sign the All-Star player are running rampant. If the Clippers don’t offer him a max contract, PG could very well test his market value in free agency.