Stephen A. Smith Draws a James Harden Parallel for Anthony Edwards After Underwhelming Game 4 Performance

There was a stark contrast between the performances of the two featured superstars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Much was expected from Anthony Edwards in a deciding game of the series following his dominant 30-point performance and a 40-point victory. Instead, he struggled to get a shot off in Minnesota’s 128-126 loss to Oklahoma City, finishing with 16 points on just 13 shot attempts.

Advertisement

It was the Timberwolves’ bench that kept the contest close, as both Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo posted their best performances of the series. They filled in admirably during an off night from both Edwards and Julius Randle, who only hit one shot the entire night.

With the series hanging in the balance, Stephen A. Smith believes Edwards’ showing is unacceptable. The three-time All-Star finished third on his team in field goal attempts in what could’ve been Minnesota’s last shot at an NBA Finals berth. True stars rise up and perform even when the situation becomes dire, according to Smith, who had some sharp words for Ant-Man.

Brian Windhorst defended Ant’s subpar performance, understanding how difficult it is to succeed against OKC’s tantalizing defense. He also prioritizes “playing the right way” and not straying too far from the game plan. But Stephen A. wasn’t hearing it, as he believes true superstars still make things happen during their toughest moments.

“At some point in time, it’s about you … When you go to a negotiating table, and you ‘Yo, I’m worth $50 mil,’ it ain’t to play the right way,” Smith said adamantly. “It’s when things are going wrong, I’m the dude who’s gonna make it right. That’s why LeBron is who he is. That’s why Steph is who he is. That’s why Kobe is who he was. That’s why MJ is who he was.”

As OKC continued to keep a comfortable lead over Minnesota throughout the contest, Edwards failed to utilize his elite offensive repertoire when his team needed it most. With a final deficit of only two points, Stephen A. certainly believes the fifth-year guard could have tried to make more of an impact.

“We’re not saying that Ant-Man had an awful game,” Smith claimed. “What we’re saying is, 13 shot attempts? 16 points? On your home turf with you on the verge of falling to an insurmountable 3-1 deficit, with the dude that got league MVP in front of your face dropping 40…”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander easily outplayed his fellow young superstar as Edwards was seemingly an afterthought for Minnesota’s offense. Ant’s recent disappearing act reminded Stephen A. of another highly-paid star who failed to show up when the lights were brightest — James Harden.

“What do we complain about with James Harden? The money maker, one of the most prolific scorers the game has ever seen. You wait until Game 6 or 7s to attempt nine and 10 shots,” Smith said, calling out the Clippers All-Star. “We ain’t get on him for the amount of points he scored. We got him because, where’s the attempts?”

The longtime sports personality has a point, as the former MVP combined for just 17 shots in Games 5 and 7 of LA’s first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. Harden’s unwillingness to get shots up despite being arguably the Clippers’ best offensive weapon may have cost them a shot at advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Edwards will have one more shot to put Stephen A’s comparisons to rest when the Timberwolves head back to Oklahoma City for Game 6. Win or lose, if the 23-year-old is able to cobble together a respectable performance, he’ll at least be credited for trying.