Bogdan Bogdanović’s ‘Disrespectful’ Carmelo Anthony Celebration During USA-Serbia Defended By Melo’s Son Kiyan

The Paris Olympics were home to a lot of iconic moments. Among the many memories was Serbia’s Bojan Bogdanovic mimicking Carmelo Anthony’s celebration against Team USA. Although viewed as disrespectful by many, Kiyan Anthony supported the gesture.

Kiyan joined SloaneKnows: NEXT, and discussed his account and thoughts regarding the interaction between the two. He said, “I feel like it wasn’t no disrespect when he did his little celebration. I feel like he did it more to respect him. They’re cool and they’re friends. They battled on the court. People on the internet dragged it.”

The conversation started following Bogdanovic doing Carmelo’s iconic three fingers to the head celebration after making a three-pointer.

There aren’t many people who had a better seat to witness the exchange between Bogdanovic and Carmelo. Kiyan was sitting courtside beside his father. Bogdanovic’s three-pointer put Serbia up 13 points against the loaded USA team. The Hawks guard was sensational with 20 points in the semifinal matchup.

Of course, Team USA would go on to complete one of the most historic comebacks in basketball history behind a tantalizing performance from Stephen Curry. However, Kiyan isn’t the only one unfazed about the actions of Bogdanovic. Carmelo himself shared his true feelings regarding the exchange with the Serbian star. He said,

“That’s my son right there. I’m not even saying nothing to Bogi. I’m like, as he plays, makes a shot, oh, I love it Bogi, I see you… He was showing love. I really wanted to cheer, but I can’t show any emotion. I wanted to point at him. That was probably one of the greatest games I have ever been to.”

Although unexpected by the masses, Anthony and Bogdanovic share a friendship. During the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Carmelo was courtside supporting the guard.

Carmelo is one of the most decorated Olympians in basketball. Kevin Durant recently surpassed the Knicks legend to become the winningest Olympian of all time with his fourth gold medal. Anthony’s extensive Olympics experience makes him no stranger to high-level competition.