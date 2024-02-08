What is Bojan Bogdanovic’s Contract and Other FAQs About Knicks Trade

What is Bojan Bogdanovic’s Contract?

On October 30, 2022, Bojan Bogdanovic signed a two-year $39,032,850 veteran extension with the Detroit Pistons, per Spotrac. The contract kicked off from the 2023-24 season and the Forward is earning a guaranteed salary of $20,000,000 this season. Under this deal, the next season is “partially guaranteed” for the Croatian with the potential to reach $19,516,425.

Which players did the Knicks send to receive Bogdanovic?

The New York Knicks traded Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, and Ryan Arcidiacono in the Bogdanovic trade. SG Quintin Grimes had lost his starting job to OG Anunoby. On the other hand, PG Malachi Flynn disappeared from the rotation and PG Ryan Arcidiacono had never made the rotation.

Meanwhile, SG Evan Fournier didn’t play all season and broke off his relationship with the Knicks long ago. Fournier was in the third year of his four-year, $73,000,000 contract. The Knicks now have a huge contract off their books.

Did the Knicks receive other players from the Pistons?

Alongside Bojan Bogdanovic, the Knicks also got hold of veteran scorer Alec Burks. Appearing in 43 out of 50 possible games for the Pistons, the 32-year guard averaged 12.6 points on 39.4% shooting from the field. He also converts 2.3 out of his 5.7 attempts from the three-point line, which constitutes an impressive 40.1%. Burks is in the last year of his three-year, $30,038,400 contract. His salary for the 2023-24 season is $10,489,600. The 32-year-old will be an unrestricted Free Agent next season.

How many draft picks did the Knicks offer the Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic?

Apart from shipping off Grimes, Flynn, Fournier, and Arcidiacono, the Knicks also gave up two future second-round picks.

The lure of two draft picks propelled the rebuilding Pistons to trade away two of their high-yielding vets.

What is Bojan Bogdanovic’s current salary?

Bojan Bogdanovic is going to make $20 million this year. As per Spotrac, after the trade, the Pistons cover $12,413,793 of the contract while the Knicks will have to pay him the remaining $7,586,207. Since next season is partially guaranteed, the Knicks won’t fret over their cap space.

What numbers were Bojan Bogdanovic averaging with the Pistons?

Bojan Bogdanovic has appeared in 28 out of 50 games for the Detroit Pistons this season. During these 28 appearances, the Forward has tallied 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. He has made 3.1 out of 7.4 attempts from the three-point line to tally an excellent 41.5%. Overall, he shot 46.8% from the field and 77.9% from the free-throw line.

Bogdanovic has lodged two 20+ points per game seasons with the Pistons. His efficiency can aid the Knicks’ quest for a title. The Croatian national’s shooting capabilities will be a major advantage for the Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle-led side.