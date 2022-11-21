Booby Trap Strip Club Offers $5 Million Dollars to Rename Miami Heat’s FTX Arena  

Miami Heat’s stadium might have a brand new name and it is not what you think. They are also struggling on the court but thanks to this Strip Club’s latest offer, we think they may be able to bounce back. Jimmy Butler and co. will have the privilege of playing in Booby Trap Strip Club Arena! If the Heat accepts the offer for naming rights.

Imagine living in Florida and going to watch a basketball game at the Booby Trap Strip Club Arena! As if living in Florida was not bizarre enough.

The oddity of having to see an adult website and a strip club compete for the naming rights of a stadium is nothing short of amazing. This is peak Florida.

Flordia’s wildness comes to the rescue, Miami Heat’s stadium gets another renaming offer

As per the latest reports, a strip club called Booby Trap has offered Miami Heat $5 million for the naming rights to their stadium. This comes weeks after FTX filed for bankruptcy and removed its name from the stadium.

Strip Club Booby Trap Makes $5 Million Dollar Offer For Miami Heat’s FTX Arena Naming Rights https://t.co/BRb5tMhvIq — SportsGossip.com (@SportsGossipOG) November 16, 2022

With the name still a toss-up, companies will see if they want a piece of the action. And it looks like the Florida natives want it to be local. Booby Trap Strip Club Arena doesn’t sound too bad.

5 million Dollars to name it Booby Trap Strip Club Arena!

The entity itself is very on board with the idea. “We think fans would be behind the idea” Booby Trap’s team said.

Booby Trap of South Florida plans to make an offer for the naming rights to the Miami Heat’s Arena “We are a staple in Miami and we think the fans would be behind the idea.” (Via @MiamiNewTimes ) pic.twitter.com/MQenVWE42F — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 17, 2022

And while we don’t disagree given the absurdity of Florida but for those of us not residing in the sunshine state, it is odd.

imagine watching your hometown team play at the Booby Trap Arena or BangBros Centerhttps://t.co/oAhgQvYdRd — Alex DeLuca (@AlexLDeLuca) November 17, 2022

What do you think? Would you like to see Jimmy Butler and the Heat play in the Booby Trap Strip Club Arena?

