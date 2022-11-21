“Like a Blind Squirrel Finding a Nut Every Now and Then”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Anthony Davis Joins Shaquille O’Neal in Lakers’ Elite List

Nov 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers had an awful 2-9 record to start this season before LeBron James decided to sit out with injuries to his adductor. Since then, Darvin Ham’s boys have gone 3-1, defeating the likes of the Nets, Pistons, and Spurs tonight. Anthony Davis should be given a lot of appreciation for this turnaround.

Playing in his 11th NBA season, The Brow has been carrying most of this team’s offensive and defensive load ever since King James was sidelined.

After incredible displays of production in back-to-back games, Davis had yet another huge night in the Purple & Gold’s win tonight.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Fondly Recalled That 1 Phone Call That Made Steve Kerr a ‘Top Man’ in His Book

Anthony Davis becomes the first Laker to have 3 consecutive 30/15 games since Shaq in 2001

Looking healthier than ever, the former Kentucky Wildcat dropped 37 points and 18 rebounds in the win over the Brooklyn Nets. Further, against Detroit, the big man recorded a monstrous 38/16 performance. And tonight, the 29-year-old managed to put up 30 points and 18 rebounds, recording a 4th straight double-double.

Anthony Davis’ last 3 games: 30 PTS | 18 REB | 3 BLK | 63% FG

38 PTS | 16 REB | 4 BLK | 63% FG

37 PTS | 18 REB | 60% FG He’s the first player in over 20 years (Shaq, 2001) to have 3 straight games with 30+ PTS & 15+ REB on 60% FG 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IMNviNBORr — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) November 21, 2022

As soon as Davis helped LAL grab a 123-92 victory over SAS, NBA Twitter blew up with several reactions.

The social media platform, which has nasty comments often directed towards the 6-foot-10 forward, was lauding him for his dominance in the recent performances.

Kinda like a blind squirrel finding a nut every now & then huh? — RussMuse (@ModernDayMike) November 21, 2022

AD without Lebron pic.twitter.com/cfWLWDE1Lc — Jimmy GH (@JimmyHayward56) November 21, 2022

Anthony Davis when teams go small: pic.twitter.com/SODCWQUaFz — Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 (@RichStapless) November 21, 2022

AD proving the doubters wrong?

Over the past two seasons, Anthony only suited up for 76 of the 154 regular-season clashes. Missing almost 50% of the games, fans often trolled the two-way star for being sidelined perpetually.

Clearly, the haters forgot just how dominant a healthy AD can be.

This season, averaging 25.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, the 8-time All-Star has been proving his naysayers wrong.

Anthony Davis has more 30/15 games this season than Embiid

Giannis

LeBron combined. pic.twitter.com/oXsLERO5Ej — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 21, 2022

Of course, the Lakers cannot wait for LeBron James to make his return to the lineup. However, until then, Davis is going to have to continue putting up such sensational performances.

Also Read: Kevin Durant Picks Himself Over Warriors And Nets Stars