Boxer Howard Davis Grateful Over Shaquille O’Neal Sending Him Money For Sponsorships

Shaquille O’Neal was widely recognized for bullying and overpowering defenders back during his playing days. But, after he hung his sneakers for good, Shaq went on to become one of the most beloved TV personas with his role on TNT’s Inside the NBA. A DJ with a doctorate, Shaq has earned millions which he often donates through his philanthropic work. But what he did for Howard Davis is something the boxer will never forget in his entire lifetime.

On Paul Pickett Podcast, Davis went into how Shaq came through for him when he needed it the most in his life. The boxer was aware of Shaq’s generous nature, but he was hesitant to ask for help from Diesel, who was constantly giving back to the community. So, instead of asking for money, Davis asked Shaq if he could put him in touch with people or sponsors.

“I just reached out to him one day and I think I tagged him in a video… And Shaq reposted the video…And we were just talking… I never ask anybody for money bro, especially a person of that stature and person that gives back like how he gives back.”

Given The Big Aristotle’s nature and demeanor, he asked HD how much the sponsorship cost and sent him the money right away.

“So, even though I know he can do it, I just said, ‘If you got any sponsors or people that can reach my name out to and give me some sponsorships or help me get some’. And he’s like, ‘How much is the sponsor?’ And I told him and he just sent the money and he sponsored me.”

Davis was visibly taken aback by the help he got from the Los Angeles Lakers legend and how he chose to help him. Instead of putting him in touch with people or companies that may or may not sponsor him, Shaq took matters into his own hands and chose to sponsor Howard Davis himself.

Shaquille O’Neal taking over the helm at Reebok

Apart from basketball, Shaquille O’Neal has been in touch with boxing and other combat sports for quite some time. After Reebok announced the four-time NBA champion as the new Basketball President of the brand, Diesel decided to branch out his reach within the company.

And one of the first moves made by him was putting the brand behind the Newark boxing sensation, Shakur Stevenson. Being from the same hometown as Stevenson, O’Neal has long supported the 2016 Olympics silver medalist. As per Boxingscene.com, Shakur Stevenson spoke about Reebok signing him to a sponsorship deal.

“Shaq and [Iverson] were pulling strings behind the scenes. I’m really cool and close with Shaq. I’ve known Shaq for a minute. We’ve got a great relationship and I know that he believes in me. And him being from Newark, I definitely know he’s got a lot to do with this.”

Shakur Stevenson joined a new set of athletes that Reebok signed after acquiring Chicago Sky’s rookie sensation Angel Reese and Chicago Bears star quarterback, Justin Fields.