Brandin Podziemski Viewed as ‘Future All-Star’ by Warriors Owner Joe Lacob

The Golden State Warriors were one of the teams that underperformed quite a lot this past season. If that wasn’t enough then the departure of Klay Thompson this offseason made matters all the more terrible for the franchise. However, Warriors owner Joe Lacob seems to be optimistic going forward as he saw a lot of upside to Brandin Podziemski, viewing him as a future All-Star.

Advertisement

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob was spotted in attendance viewing the team’s Summer League matches. While the Warriors took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Summer League matchup, Lacob was asked to give his two cents on Brandin Podziemski.

“He does so many things well, he’s ultra-confident. He’s got an NBA body, he can get anywhere he wants. He obviously can shoot threes. He can drive, he can pass. I mean, what can’t he do? We’re really excited. We think we have a future All-Star. We really do.”

"We think we have a future All-Star" Joe Lacob with high praise for Podz 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FY9QBWscR8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 18, 2024

Joe Lacob’s take on Brandin Podziemski wasn’t just an owner gassing up one of his players. The owner of the Golden State Warriors franchise really believed that they had a potential star on their hands.

The fact that Steve Kerr played him the most off the bench after Jonathan Kuminga does say a lot. Out of the 74 games he played for the Warriors last season, Podziemski started 28 of them for the team.

In fact, he was the first choice to start games for Golden State when Klay Thompson was moved to the bench. And while Podziemski’s season averages may not reflect it, his gameplay while on the floor had Lacob convinced that he would go on to be a big name in the league in the coming future.

And taking a look at Brandin Podziemski’s performance in this year’s Summer League, he is one of the biggest reasons why the Warriors were 3-0 so far. The Santa Clara product has been tearing it up for Golden State.

As per the NBA’s official website, the Warriors guard nearly had a triple-double in the Warriors’ recent Summer League win over the Chicago Bulls. He dropped 21 points, 12 rebounds, and had 7 assists in the 92-82 win over Windy City.

Brandin Podziemski has only strived when his number was called by head coach, Steve Kerr. Averaging a little under 27 minutes per game for the Warriors last season, BP made the NBA’s All-Rookie 1st Team.

And with the Warriors coaching staff putting more and more confidence in the 6’4 guard, he is only believed to get better as a player. Now, the departure of Klay Thompson was a tough pill to swallow, not just for the Bay Area fans but fans around the country.

And the Warriors have already brought in Buddy Hield in the hopes of filling the void Thompson left. But there is a good chance that Brandin Podziemski may rise to the occasion and develop into another sharpshooter like Klay did.