“You Play With a Passion and Heart of a Vet”: Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski’s Father Delivers Heartfelt Wishes on 22nd Birthday

Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) take a three-point shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Brandin Podziemski has already solidified himself as a key piece of the Golden State Warriors, which may make many forget how young he still is. Podziemski turned 22 years old today and received a heartfelt wish from his father on social media.

Advertisement

Despite his youth, the second-year guard has shown remarkable maturity on the court. Podz is learning under one of the most dominant talents ever in Stephen Curry, but his father has clearly had the utmost faith in him since before he ever set foot in the NBA.

John Podziemski took to X to share a birthday message to his son. He praised his Brandin’s passion and detailed how grateful he was that he landed with the Warriors.

“Happy 22nd Birthday! You may be the youngest Golden State Warrior still, but you play with a passion and heart of a vet.. God has blessed you with a great organization, staff, teammates and an amazing fan base. So enjoy the day!!!! Go Warriors. Love, Dad,” John posted.

Podziemski was flooded with birthday wishes under his father’s post. Fans cheered him on and lauded how impactful he already is at this stage in his career for the Dubs.

“Your son been hooping lately, hopefully he shows out more today on this very special day!!!” one fan commented, predicting a big performance for Podz on his birthday.

“Happy birthday BP. We are so thrilled you are on our side. Keep hooping like you are. Go Dubs,” another said, underlining how ecstatic the fanbase is to have the former Santa Clara star on their team.

Brandin Podziemski has turned his season around

After finishing fifth in last year’s Rookie of the Year race, Podziemski was inconsistent out of the gate this season. He’d routinely follow up a double-digit scoring night with a dud, but his recent stretch has been something to marvel at.

Podziemski has returned to form after missing over three weeks with an abdominal strain. He’s scored double figures in 11 of his 15 contests since his return and has been blazing the nets over his last three games with 18, 21 and 17 points, respectively.

Jimmy Butler’s addition to the team has undoubtedly made Podziemski’s role easier with the Warriors. With most of the defensive attention spread out between Butler and Curry, Podz has more space to operate, which has been a boon for his production.

Podziemski still has plenty of room to improve, especially when it comes to staying consistent from game to game. However, his vital production and quick growth could make him an important part of Golden State’s long-term future.