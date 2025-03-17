Brian Scalabrine’s Iconic Quote Involving LeBron James Resurfaces as He Destroys Streetballer

Most of us have had the experience of sitting on our couch while watching an NBA game and thinking, “I’ll bet I could make a few buckets if given the chance.” Former NBA player and current Boston Celtics TV announcer Brian Scalabrine has been on a mission for over a decade to prove that no, you can’t.

Scalabrine wasn’t an All-Star or even a regular starter during his professional playing career, but there is something to be said for the fact that he stuck in the league for 11 years, and won a championship. The White Mamba (one of the greatest sports nicknames of all time, by the way) was never the most athletic guy on the court, and now that he’s 46 years old, that’s even more true.

That hasn’t stopped Scalabrine from busting up recreational players who believe they’re ready for the big time. He recently took on well-known streetballer George the Messiah and laid an 11-0 whooping on him. Scalabrine got fouled on every play but still won easily, and he talked some well-earned trash afterward.

This called to mind the time during his playing career when he initiated “The Scallenge,” a series of one-on-one games against aspiring hoopers who thought they were better than an NBA player. Scalabrine sifted through video submissions from some of the best and most delusional New England-area ballers before choosing his victims.

Without fail, Scalabrine destroyed all comers, proving how wide the gulf is between the pros and the Joes.

Brian Scalabrine is committed to proving just how good you have to be to play in the NBA

There are 30 teams in the NBA and 15 players per team. Assuming there are some great players playing overseas, let’s assume that you have to be one of the best 500 players in the world to play in the NBA. As Scalabrine once told Duncan Robinson on his podcast, he might suck compared to Derrick Rose or Russell Westbrook, but non-NBA players suck compared to him.

Back in his Scallenge days, Scalabrine let loose with an iconic quote, telling an opposing player, “I’m way closer to LeBron than you are to me.”

It’s hilarious to compare Scalabrine to LeBron in any context, but what makes it so much better is that it’s true. He is closer to one of the greatest players of all time than a recreational player is to him.

Between his nickname and his quote, Scalabrine will always be tied to Kobe and LeBron. That’s pretty good company for a guy who scored fewer points in his 11-year career than either the Black Mamba or the King did in a single 82-game season.

Scalabrine has provided an invaluable service to the public for years, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that no matter how bad you think the worst guys in the NBA are, they’re still light years better than anyone else.