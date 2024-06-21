Brian Windhorst Questions the Clippers’ Motives for Paul George Amidst Free Agency Concerns

Paul George is among the most notable players who could suit up for a new team next season. The superstar is yet to opt into the final year of his deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. He could either decline it and become a free agent, opt-in and demand a trade, or play it out and test free agency in 2025. George has shown no urgency in making his decision, but neither have the Clippers in learning what it is, which perplexes Brian Windhorst.

On First Take, the NBA insider voiced his astonishment about the silence from the forward and the team. He noted that the ball is in George’s court, but the Clippers, who’d be at a loss if he left for nothing, have made no effort to address the situation.

Windy even mentioned that the Clippers know about other team’s (Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers’) interest in George, and have still, surprisingly taken no action. He said,

“There isn’t a doubt that sometimes a player says, ‘Hey I want a number,’ [and the team responds,] ‘Where are you getting that number? It’s just a posture.’ Paul George doesn’t have to posture. He has legitimate other offers. Yet, here he is, still a free agent… Why have they not made that offer? They know he’s got other options.”

George is eligible to sign a four-year, $221.1 million contract extension, but the Clippers are seemingly unwilling to commit that much to the 34-year-old superstar. The forward’s next deal will probably be his last massive contract and he’d undoubtedly demand maximum value.

But having spent five years on the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George experiment to no fruition, the Clippers could be ready to move on from the forward if he doesn’t return on their terms. The veteran will have several suitors as a free agent, but Bill Simmons believes he should rule out one immediately.

Bill Simmons advises Paul George that staying in LA is better than moving to Philadelphia

Paul George could team up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia and form a ‘Big 3’ that could compete with defending champions Boston Celtics. However, analyst Bill Simmons believes he’d be amiss if he opted to move to the City of Brotherly Love rather than stay in LA. On the Bill Simmons podcast, he said,

“If I’m Paul George, I just stay in LA, and make a ton of money. [I’d think,] ‘I’m from LA, you know. I wouldn’t say that there is a sh*t load of pressure on the Clippers players out here, right? Nice weather every day and I have an awesome house. Or I could move to Philadelphia, with one of the psychotic fanbases that exists, where the moment anything goes wrong, it’s my f**king fault.”

Simmons added that George would become the 76ers’ new Tobias Harris, the much-maligned forward, who has incessantly been called out by the fanbase for his underwhelming performances. However, the forward doesn’t have to concern himself with pondering about those scenarios, as the 76ers have reportedly cooled their interest in the veteran.

Philadelphia may no longer be an option for George, but if he opts out, he’d undoubtedly have a laundry list of suitors. He has until June 29th to decide about the final year of his contract with the Clippers. Once he makes up his mind, there’ll be clarity about his future.