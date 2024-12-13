Brian Windhorst Reveals How Despite Being “Treated Like Cr*p” Players Honored Kobe Bryant After His Retirement Announcement

Only a select few players in the history of the NBA are privileged enough to earn a farewell tour. Ahead of the 2015-16 season, Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant announced he would retire from basketball. His final season became a spectacle unlike any other. Each away game featured fully packed arenas of fans showcasing their appreciation for the five-time NBA champion. In addition, players put their pride aside to honor Bryant. The gesture confused ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, due to Kobe’s past treatment of his opponents.

Windhorst took to The Hoop Collective Podcast to provide his insight on Bryant’s impact on the league. He conversed with Clippers guard Norman Powell, to share each other’s thoughts on Kobe. The media personality witnessed a change in the behavior of Kobe’s opponents, one he had never seen before. He recalled the events in detail. He said,

“What I didn’t understand was all these guys that were his contemporaries. Guys he was playing with, who he treated like cr*p for years. Cussed them out, whatever. They were lining up to hug him. That was truly an amazing time when whole league was like now it’s time to appreciate Kobe.”

Bryant’s competitive spirit resonated with fans and athletes across the world. However, it’s different witnessing it from afar in comparison to experiencing it firsthand. Many players in the NBA were subjected to the cruel competitive fire exuded from Kobe in the heat of play. He set the precedent of maintaining a serious tone leading into games. Once he announced his retirement, players threw that out the window.

Players were lining up to hug the Lakers legend and congratulate him on an amazing NBA career. Additionally, it paved the way for players to break out of the tradition of not embracing each other before games, despite playing for opposing teams.

Powell experienced Windhorst’s recollection of the events firsthand as a player. He revealed, that the ordeal was a “respect thing”. Players all across the league desired to acknowledge the impact Bryant had on them and their careers.

How Kobe Bryant impacted the league

Bryant is one of the greatest players ever to grace an NBA court. He left a lasting impact in many different facets, but his unwavering determination and resilient drive to succeed resonates to this day in the hearts of every basketball player.

DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, and many more have credited the ‘Mamba Mentality’ for their success in the NBA. Players who didn’t have the opportunity to face off against the 18-time All-Star have credited Bryant for instilling their drive to be great.

The trend will only continue as the next generation prepares to enter the league. Bryant’s legacy will span for an endless amount of years through the current and future players in the NBA.