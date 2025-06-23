Devastated by Tyrese Haliburton’s Injury, ESPN Insider Uncertain if Pacers Can Make Another Finals Run

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center | Credits- Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton opened Game 7 of the NBA Finals like a man on a mission. He knocked down three shots from beyond the arc in just seven minutes, looking determined to spoil Oklahoma City’s party on their home floor. But just as he was heating up, disaster struck. Haliburton fell to the floor, writhing in pain.

He went into the tunnel in tears, and the Pacers later revealed he had suffered a “lower leg injury.” It quickly became clear that he wouldn’t be returning, bringing a premature end to what was supposed to be the biggest game of the 25-year-old’s life. Still, the Pacers hung on. They fought hard and even held a 48–47 lead going into halftime.

However, without their floor general, who had been nothing short of magical this postseason, things began to unravel. Indiana missed Haliburton’s presence, energy, and playmaking. The Thunder capitalized, going on a 34–20 run after the break that effectively sealed the game and the series. It was a devastating blow for Pacers fans and neutrals as well. The question, however, looms: what’s next for Indiana?

Can the Pacers make another run to the NBA Finals next year? Many felt they had already overachieved this season and entered the Finals as heavy underdogs against Oklahoma City, the best team in the league. Now, with Haliburton potentially facing a long-term absence, Indiana’s future suddenly looks uncertain.

The injury, reported to be an Achilles tear, sent shockwaves through the basketball world. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst admitted he hasn’t been able to move past it. Speaking emotionally, he said, “I don’t know in 23 years if I’ve ever felt more personally affected by seeing something on the court.”

Windhorst highlighted how Haliburton had finally reached the biggest moment of his young career. He looked sharp and was making a real impact. In fact, he had been the most exciting player to watch throughout the playoffs, making some unbelievable baskets throughout. Even on off nights, Haliburton found ways to hit game-winners and push his team forward.

Windhorst pointed out that the best moment of Haliburton’s life had arrived at the same time as the worst. He admitted he’s unsure if the Pacers can make it back to the Finals. “I’m not sure if the Pacers are going to get another shot at it. The Thunder are gonna get more shots…And not to do with that injury, it’s just a lot of things had to fall into place for them to make this run,” Windhorst said.

The injury is devastating. Haliburton had been the face of the Pacers’ resurgence. Whether this Finals appearance was the start of something or a once-in-a-generation run now remains to be seen.