“Bring Ya A**”: Anthony Edwards Agrees to a Favor for Charles Barkley Upon Return to Minnesota

Anthony Edwards has become an NBA messiah both on and off the court. After helping the Minnesota Timberwolves secure a spot in the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years, the 22-year-old agreed to assist Charles Barkley as well. This unprecedented sequence of activities caught the eyes of the supporters, paving the way for a memorable exchange.

Ant joined NBA on TNT’s Studio J for a post-game interview after defeating the Nuggets. During the conversation, Chuck said, “I have not been to Minnesota in probably 20 years”. Right after hearing this, Edwards declared, “Bring your a**,” without even letting Barkey finish his statement.

Unsurprisingly, the entire studio burst out laughing upon hearing the youngster’s mocking counter. Shortly after this, Chuck resumed his statement, asking for Edwards’ help during their upcoming five-day visit to the US state. He wanted Ant to send him a list of top restaurants around Minnesota, elevating their experience during the forthcoming short trip.

Without skipping a heartbeat, here also Edwards rose to the occasion. The Georgia-born obliged to do this favor for the 1993 MVP, stating, “Yeah, Imma find your number through somebody. Imma send them to you”.

Chuck: "I have not been to Minnesota in probably 20 years." Ant: "Bring ya ass!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/GRJ7iLvinC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 20, 2024

This unusual conversation between them caught the eyes of the NBA world, warming the hearts of fans. Rachel Nichols was one of the prominent names on this list. Soon after witnessing the discussion, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter),

“Charles asking Ant for restaurant recommendations in the postgame interview of a Game 7 where Ant’s team just knocked off the defending champs is absolutely amazing. Will forever and always love this show“.

Charles asking Ant for restaurant recommendations in the postgame interview of a Game 7 where Ant's team just knocked off the defending champs is absolutely amazing. Will forever and always love this show. @NBAonTNT — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 20, 2024

This series of events yet again showcased the uniqueness of this show. Despite the analyst panel being made up of the NBA icons, they continue to treat the active players as their contemporaries. This often brings out the unknown sides of the stars of the modern game, giving rise to various memorable instances.

So, the recent exchange was just one of the many examples of such interactions. This provides an edge to this show that none of its competitors possesses, making it potentially the most entertaining of the lot.