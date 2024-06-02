“Bro Go Get A Bag”: Kevin Garnett Urges JR Smith To Vie For An NBA Roster Spot In 2024-25

Kevin Garnett recently took to Instagram to highlight his fellow NBA player, JR Smith’s skills on the hardwood floor. Smith last played for the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2020 and hasn’t been in the league since. Seeing JR’s workout on IG, the Boston Celtics legend couldn’t help but hype up Smith into making a comeback in the NBA.

The NBA community initially caught wind of Smith’s workouts after an Instagram post by ’94 Feet of Game’ showcasing what the former player went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 94 FEET OF GAME APP (@94ftapp)

Smith’s knockdown shooting immensely impressed Garnett who uploaded the same video on his Instagram Stories. Along with it, he went as far as to urge JR to make a comeback into the NBA, given how he still seems to be in shape.

“Shhhhiii Bro you still coo coo bro!! You can be out there bro…Shot looking good J..Bro go get a bag.”

KG on IG about JR Smith pic.twitter.com/8Je4DZ4X0K — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) June 2, 2024

Despite not having played in the league for about four years now, JR Smith looked in great shape and form. A two-time NBA champion and former Sixth Man of the Year, he may still have some fuel left in the tank to either come off the bench or even start for a team in the league. So, KG does seem on the many with his take.

Better yet, something could really be in the works here. Last year, JR Smith sat down to talk to a New York Post reporter, where he reminisced about his days playing for the Knicks. And that is when he hinted at the possibility of potentially making a return to the NBA sometime in the future.

“I’m around if they need me. I got a lot of great people at the Knicks organization.”

It is clear that Smith could still hack it in the league. Now, the only hope is that a team decides to take a chance on him before too long. If one does, fans will undoubtedly be delighted to see the 38-year-old dance and prance with his defenders again in the NBA.