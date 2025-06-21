“The Process Is Over”: Paul Pierce Reiterates Joel Embiid Trade Stance, Urges Rockets to Swing for the Fences

There were a few NBA teams this past season that were missing just one key piece, the difference-maker that likely kept them from making a solid postseason run. One of those teams was the Houston Rockets, who, despite finishing No. 2 in the Western Conference, were ousted by Golden State in seven games in the first round. Paul Pierce has an idea for how Houston can take that next step. All they have to do is add Joel Embiid to their roster.

Pierce has been vocal for a while about getting Embiid out of Philadelphia. “The Truth” feels that he needs some fresh air, as he admitted in a podcast with Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett. Now, Pierce has floated an idea for how both the 76ers and Rockets could make a deal work.

Embiid came up in conversation on the latest edition of KG Certified. The dynamic duo of KG and Pierce were discussing potential landing spots for Kevin Durant, with Garnett wondering if KD might consider joining the Sixers to team up with Embiid. Pierce, however, cut him off mid-thought, doubling down on how badly he wants to see the big man out of the City of Brotherly Love.

“The process is over. The process is over there,” Pierce declared. “We already told you Embiid need fresh air out there. He need fresh air.” This prompted Garnett to ponder what team could really utilize Embiid’s talents to the fullest. Pierce pitched Houston and revealed what he thought the Rockets could give up for him.

“Go to Houston with them young boys. Sengun, you can go over there. Jabari, go over there. Sengun and Jabari, you can go ahead, and we gonna keep Green, keep the other vets and bring in Big Fella,” he said. Garnett was into the move, but pushed Pierce to explain why Houston would give up those assets for Joel, who has proven to be rather injury-prone over the years. And it’s a legitimate concern.

Pierce had an answer. “Who is the superstar over there in Houston that can carry you?” he asked. “Nobody,” responded Garnett. “Thank you,” Pierce fired back. “Nobody. They are fringe all stars. They got fringe all-stars.”

“You gotta swing for the fences,” Pierce said, referring to the Rockets making a move for Embiid. Garnett later brought up Jalen Green as a player who could eventually blossom into a true superstar for Houston. Pierce agreed, but questioned when Green would finally break out of his shell.

“If you feel like Green can become that superstar, then don’t do nothing with it. But he a few years away from being what we think he can be. He supposed to show me something now,” the Hall of Famer added.

A shake-up is always good for the NBA. Just look at the surge in viewership when Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Embiid may very well have hit his glass ceiling in Philadelphia — if a championship was coming to the Sixers, it would’ve happened by now.

Having Embiid in Houston would create an intriguing dynamic, but as always, the big man’s health remains a concern. At the end of the day, we all love Joel when he’s balling out — but will he be the same when he returns? Only time will tell.