“Bronny is Built Even Tougher Than His Father”: Skip Bayless Claims LeBron James’ Son is ‘More Clutch’

Skip Bayless is certainly impressed with the Lakers’ newly drafted rookie Bronny James. On The Skip Bayless Show, the media veteran praised the 19-year-old for being a levelheaded individual, at his age. He seemed convinced that Bronny has a bright future ahead of him because he has the basics down to the T. But, it wouldn’t be a Skip Bayless special if he didn’t say something that makes people raise their eyebrows.

To cater to that expectation, Bayless ended up claiming that Bronny already has more clutch genes than his superstar father, LeBron James.

The 72-year-old added that he has nothing but love for the newest Lakers signee. In fact, he even admitted that he was a fan of the youngster. He believes that when the season starts, we will see Bronny playing significant minutes for the Lakers. As per him, the 19-year-old has a lot of talent, and the only way to make it better will be by giving him chances next season. He said,

“I am a Bronny fan. In fact, I think Bronny is built even tougher than his father is.”

Bayless referred to the fact that Bronny has made his way into the league despite being burdened by the pressure of being LeBron James’ son. He also said that the youngster survived a severe medical condition, and these things ended up building his character. He further added,

“I think Bronny will be pretty good. I think he’ll become a clutch three-point shooter. I’ve always got the feeling that Bronny had a bigger clutch gene than his father does.”

.@RealSkipBayless says Bronny may have a bigger clutch gene than LeBron pic.twitter.com/BoEbuphCSs — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) July 4, 2024

Bayless claimed that Bronny is already in great shape for a player, who is set to kickstart his first season in the league. He said as Bronny gets older, his physique will get better, and he will become a perfect basketball player like his father.

The only concern he has in this scenario is if JJ Redick would be able to cater to so many players and their egos and still manage some playing time for the 19-year-old. Moreover, such words would surely mean some relief for the youngster, who is looking for any motivation he gets, before his debut season.

Skip Bayless’ statement would be a relief for the James camp

Even before Bronny signed with the Lakers, he was being targeted by the public because many believe that he doesn’t deserve the attention that he’s been getting. After the draft, several media houses started the nepotism debate and gave Bronny the tag of a nepo-kid.

In such a struggling time for a youngster, someone like Skip Bayless openly rooting for him must mean a lot. This becomes even more special considering the kind of love-hate relationship the media veteran has with LeBron.

However, all those discussions will be put to rest if Bronny shows the world that he deserves to be in the position he has been put in. For that, he will need to grab the first opportunity he gets. It’s too soon to predict how Bronny would manage to complement the playing style of arguably one of the most complete players of all time.

But one thing is for sure, when the enthusiasm of a young player will meet the experience of a veteran, whatever they will do from there, will be brilliant.