Bronny James’ IQ Will Get Him Meaningful Minutes Alongside Father LeBron James, Says Kendrick Perkins

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Bronny James being picked by the LA Lakers was a big moment for the 19-year-old. However, while many in the NBA community are happy for him, most are interested because he may be able to play on the same court as his father, LeBron James. Recently, analyst Kendrick Perkins was asked how long it will be before Bronny gets to play real minutes for the LA.

The former Cleveland Center’s answer was bullish, to say the least. On First Take, Perkins admitted that he believes it won’t be very long before the younger James is inserted into the Lakers’ rotation. In his opinion, Bronny’s IQ and ability to space the floor will be key contributors to this. However, the analyst did admit that he may spend some time in the G League before this happens.

“I think he is going to play a few games in the G League, and rightfully so, being able to get his reps up. But I wouldn’t be surprised. The world shouldn’t be surprised if he gets minutes in this season. Meaningful minutes. … One thing you can’t question when it comes down to Bronny James is his IQ for the game of basketball”

Following this, Perkins’ praise for Bronny James only continued as he praised him for his ability to slash as well, In ‘Big Perk’s opinion, the youngster could essentially be the perfect player for his father, and the LA Lakers. That said, perhaps he may be exaggerating a few things here.

For starters, James has potential, but he is very much a raw prospect at the moment. He will likely spend quite a bit of time in the G League before he is ready to make an impact on the NBA level. He may get to play on the court with his father in one of the first games of the season, yes. But that will likely only be so that King James can complete his objective of playing on the same court with his son.

Further, LeBron’s eldest son did not perform all too well in college. For obvious reasons, he got a pass there since he was still recovering from his cardiac arrest. However, what this also means, is that there isn’t a real sample size to judge him on either.

All in all, it will likely be a while before Bronny can become a key part of the Lakers’ roster. This process may even take up an entire season, meaning that, while ‘The Young King’ has finally made it to the NBA, his fans may need to wait a bit longer before they can see him play big minutes at the highest level.

