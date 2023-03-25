“Bronny James is Finishing Better Than NBA Players”: LeBron James Shares Highlight Reel of His Son’s Sierra Canyon Years

As the first-born son of perhaps the greatest player ever, Bronny James knew that he was better equipped to become a professional than most of his other competitors.

After all, he’s got godly genetics and a father invested in improving his son’s basketball education. It also doesn’t hurt that LeBron James has one of the highest basketball IQs in NBA history.

For years, many of us dismissed the chances of his son becoming a professional, given his low rating. Bronny was not viewed as a 5-star recruit until very recently.

However, it is clear that many NBA analysts and draft experts rate him quite highly. Despite not having dominant HS stats like every NBA player ever, Bronny has still flashed enough potential.

LeBron James shares a Bronny highlight reel on his Instagram stories

The King came across a mixtape for Bronny made by Ballislife yesterday, showing some of his best senior year moves. Quite a few of those scoring maneuvers involved Bronny using his left hand in an impressive fashion.

LeBron decided he’d let the whole world see the quality possessed by his son. The 19-time All-Star shared the aforementioned Ballislife mixtape on his own Instagram stories.

Judging from the comment section, it is clear that the general public feels the same way about Bronny’s prospects. He’s only going to get better in his remaining year of play before becoming eligible for the NBA Draft.

How good is Bronny James currently?

At just 18 years old, Bronny James has already shown impressive skills on the court. He’s pretty good as a shooter and ball-handler. He has also demonstrated a high basketball IQ, displaying a good understanding of the game and making smart decisions on both ends of the court.

While he is still developing physically, Bronny has a solid frame and good athleticism, allowing him to play with intensity and compete at a high level. He also shows good defensive instincts and has the potential to become a strong defender as he continues to improve.

One area of growth for James is his consistency, as he can be prone to occasional lapses in focus and intensity. However, with his talent and work ethic, he has the potential to develop into a top-tier player in the future.

Overall, Bronny James is an exciting prospect to watch and has a bright future ahead of him in the sport of basketball.