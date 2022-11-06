“Bronny James, the player, is worth Bronny, the circus?”: Mikey Williams Declares for Memphis and Spotlight Shifts to LeBron James’ Son

Strive for Greatness’ LeBron \”Bronny’ James Jr. (0) shoots the ball during the Strive for Greatness and TSF game at the Peach Jam in Riverview Park Activities Center on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Strive for Greatness defeated TSF 72-69. Sports Peach Jam Strive For Greatness And The Skill Factory

Bronny James’ friend and rival Mikey Williams has declared for Memphis Tigers Basketball. So now, the question pivots to LeBron James’ son and where the potential 5-star recruit will play next year. All eyes are on Bronny as he nears college declaration.

We covered a piece earlier that stated how Bronny has molded his game to become a much more well-rounded player. He is on the verge of becoming a 5-star recruit and by some accounts he already is.

Mikey Williams, a name that has been associated with Bronny James is making waves. He intends to play under NBA legend Penny Hardaway and further polish his skill set. So the question now remains, where will Bronny James play?

Bronny James is up next but where will he play?

There is a lot riding on Bronny’s young shoulders. Being the son of LeBron and with high expectations already, he has to somehow ensure that he at least does his best.

In a bid to do so, he has to declare for a college or for the G-league next year. We think the former is more likely as LeBron himself never went to college and would want his son to do so.

Mikey Williams’ announcement for Memphis paves the way for him to do the same. Bronny still needs to refine and polish his game bit by bit and while the G-league offers a more professional level of play, under a good collegiate coach, he can truly shine.

2023 5-star prospect Mikey Williams has committed to Memphis (via Mikey/IG) pic.twitter.com/sZ4WdIBC8r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2022

But there is also the matter of him becoming NBA-ready and whether teams might want him.

Is the circus worth the name?

As per an article from The Athletic, coaches in both the NBA, and college are a little skeptical about bringing on a name like that. The immediate expectation of adding a LeBron James Jr. is that they will then be contenders for titles and whatnot.

Not to mention the fact that his talent is unproven. Draft expert Jonathan Givony had talked about how he was playing far above the level of his high school, Sierra Canyon. But he has not played with more talented teammates and hence there is a caveat.

From @TheAthletic: The recruitment of Bronny James, LeBron’s oldest son, has attracted a circus of attention. But college coaches bring up one caveat about his talent.https://t.co/qxwUEEoDhv pic.twitter.com/qmP1GyIDf0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 5, 2022

While we are certain he will make it to the NBA and as a first-round pick (our prediction), coaches might not be so keen on him. It is yet to be seen if anyone will be wiling to forgo the potential star power of Bronny. And yet, the question that remains is “if Bronny James, the player is worth Bronny James the circus”

