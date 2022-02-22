“Michael Jordan wrote a 20-page love letter to Amy Hunter months before marrying Juanita Vanoy”: NBA75 legend’s infamous love letter sold at auction for more than $25,000

Michael Jordan penned down a 20-page letter directed towards Amy Hunter mere months before marrying Juanita Vanoy.

‘The Last Dance’ docuseries from two summers ago did an incredible job of narrating the story of Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls from start to finish (1984-98). However, one thing that the Netflix show skipped out almost completely was his personal life when it came to his romantic flames.

Save for a couple snippets of his children talking about him at the end of the docuseries, Michael Jordan did not mention any of his partners in any of the 10 episodes.

Speculation could get us to the point where it’s understandable as to why he made this choice. It should be noted that ‘Last Dance’ docuseries director, Jason Hehir, did this on purpose.

“I wasn’t interested in the opinion of any wife or kids in this. We had the storytellers we wanted and I felt like we had a story covered from every angle,” said Hehir.

With that being said, it’s easy to forget the various romantic situations Michael Jordan had been in prior to marrying his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, and also during their marriage.

A Michael Jordan love letter sells for over $25,000.

Amy Hunter was a 23 year old from Boston, Massachusetts who had Michael Jordan smitten during the late 1980s. However, with Vanoy being pregnant with their first child at the time, the Bulls legend was forced to put an end to their affair.

To do so, Michael sent a 20-page letter to Hunter that reached her in July (it’s indicated that he wrote the letter many months prior). The entirety of the letter comprises of him apologizing and explaining how their life together wouldn’t be great due to the public eye getting involved.

Michael Jordan signed off the letter by saying, “Amy, I will always love you until the day I die!!” This letter sold in 2020 during an auction for an incredible $25,703 around the time of the ‘Last Dance’ docuseries. It wasn’t the first time it was auctioned off as it had previously been sold for around $2000.