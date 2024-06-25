Bronny James Makes Surprising Revelation Regarding His Favorite LeBron James Shoes

LeBron James has had his signature sneakers drop for over two decades now. Coming in different colorways and editions, Bron fans sure have their favorite pick of the lot. Meanwhile, LeBron James’ son and 2024 Draft candidate, Bronny James recently joined Complex to reveal his favorite LBJ shoes.

Advertisement

While talking to host Joe La Puma, Bronny went on to discuss the evolution of his dad’s shoes from his unique perspective. Regarding his favorite LeBron shoes, the 19-year-old said,

“The [LeBron] 1s for me…The first ones. I loved playing in those. They’re super light, they look great but the 20’s too. You can never go wrong. I mean I helped make those,” he said.

James’ first signature shoe came out back in 2003. The Nike Air Zoom Generation took the sneaker world by storm, challenging brands like Adidas and even Nike’s own, the Jordan brand.

The shoe was released in various colorways and that has been the case with the following sneakers released over the years. For Bronny to choose the original 1s was a breath of fresh air. The discussion also prompted host Joe La Puma to go on a monologue on how Bron’s shoes were at ‘Yeezy level’ back in 2010.

Nike has released 21 official LeBron James signature sneakers. The sneakers are still relevant as Bron nears his 40th birthday.

Apart from the first Nike Air Zoom Generation, Bronny also chose the LeBron 20s as his top two sneakers from his dad’s collection. What fans may not have known is that Bronny also helped create them with Nike’s design heads in the lab.

As Joe La Puma continued talking about some of the re-releases that have happened over the years, Bronny couldn’t help but mention the custom Air Zoom Generations he got while he went to USC.

LeBron James got help from his sons

LeBron James’ signature sneakers have often followed a certain style over the years. But the LeBron 20s were a breath of fresh air when they hit the stores. And a big reason for that was Bronny and Bryce James.

Both of LeBron’s sons helped create the shoe. The LeBron 20s were completely revamped in a sense and were geared toward younger athletes of the next generation.

Bronny had mentioned how he helped his father create the LeBron 20s by spending some time in the lab and working out the kinks.

“We were in the lab a little bit. I was helping him cook up some stuff, shoes. He wanted to give like some feedback from his sons which I think helped a lot cause it definitely came out a great shoe.”

With the help of Bronny and Bryce, the new sets of LeBrons have remained prevalent even with the younger athletes who were leaning toward Anthony Edwards’ or the classic, Jordans.