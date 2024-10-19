Bronny James Scripts History, Records Most Points by a 55th Pick Rookie in Last 15 Years

With JJ Redick resting his key rotation players for the final preseason game, Bronny James got a chance to be in the Lakers’ starting 5. The 20-year-old pounced on the opportunity, producing the best numbers he has had so far. Bronny spent 35 minutes on the floor and scored 17 points for his team. His performance against the Warriors has earned him a special record.

Quickly after the game ended, fans on the internet dug up an interesting stat. According to a post on the NBA’s subreddit, Bronny’s 17-point game is the most in a preseason game by a 55th overall pick in their rookie season in the last 15 years. While the rest of the preseason might not have turned out as hoped, Bronny did manage to secure a record to his name in the ultimate practice contest.

The 20-year-old finally turned things around in the last game when he was given enough playing time. The last time a 55th pick scored more than 17 points was back in 2008 when Mike Taylor scored 21 points in the preseason as a rookie for the Clippers. Other 55th picks after 2008 like Patty Mills and Joffrey Lauvergne did score more than 17 points in the preseason, but it wasn’t in their rookie year.

Ever since Bronny was drafted by the Lakers, there was a lot of noise against his selection. People alleged that the 6’2 guard was only able to get picked because of the influence of his father LeBron James. However, coach JJ Redick showed faith in the rookie and gave him time on the floor in every game. In the first five games, Bronny had two, zero, zero, two, and four points respectively.

Bronny certainly stepped to the occasion in the final preseason game. Even though the game ended 74-132 for his team, the youngster would be pleased with his performance. The rookie is getting praised for his 17-point outing by the media as well.

Bronny James shined in the Lakers’ loss

The preseason wasn’t easy for Bronny before the last game against the Warriors. He was failing to put up good performances and as a result, was subjected to trolling on the internet. Finally, he is making everyone take a step back and notice that the 20-year-old has come to the league with a lot of talent. His throw-down alley-oop dunk in the third quarter showed that Bronny belongs on the floor.

In addition to the 17 points, James had four rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in his 35 minutes. The rookie shot 7 of 17 from the floor and 1 of 5 from the three-point line. Numbers alone don’t show the big picture in this case. It’s important to note that Bronny is the second-round, 55th pick and it was only his sixth game for the Lakers.

Putting up a good performance against the Warriors, who had every other player on the floor except for Stephen Curry, is not an easy thing to do. Hopefully, when the season starts on 22nd October, Bronny will find this bag again in a limited time and prove his worth in a more serious format of the game.