Elon Musk’s $62.5 Million Property Inadvertently Played a Crucial Role in LeBron James’ Viral Beverly Hills Mansion

LeBron James has 13 days left to decide whether to opt in for the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The prevailing sentiment is that King James is all but certain to return for his first full season alongside new teammate Luka Doncic. But for any Lakers fans still worried about his decision (no, not that one), a quick look at the Los Angeles County real estate records should ease any concerns about him not coming back in what is set to be his record-breaking 23rd season.

Advertisement

The New York Post recently reported on the state of LeBron’s $36.75 million Beverly Hills property, noting that the mega-mansion “is really beginning to take shape.” LeBron purchased the estate in 2020 from the heirs of William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the creators of the iconic soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

All previous structures were torn down so LeBron could customize the entire layout. So, is he really going to leave while work is still underway on his dream home? In the words of Home Alone’s Kevin McCallister: “I don’t think so.”

The story of how LeBron found the property is an interesting one, and it involves an unexpected assist. Back in 2020, while the four-time NBA champion was house hunting, he toured a $62.5 million property owned by Tesla and SpaceX CEO—and noted Donald Trump frenemy—Elon Musk.

LeBron passed up the chance to live just one degree of separation from the Dogefather himself. But as Forbes reported at the time, the tour wasn’t a total loss. It brought him close to the property he’d eventually purchase later that year. He visited the Bell compound that same day, and the rest is history.

The four-time NBA champion owned two mansions in nearby Brentwood at the time he purchased the Beverly Hills property. He sold one for $19.6 million a few years ago, while the other is considered his primary residence, at least until work on the Beverly Hills estate is complete. He bought that home for $23.5 million back in 2017, when he first joined the Lakers.

King James has lived up to his nickname, both on the court and in the real estate market. His property portfolio has been featured in Architectural Digest and includes not just his California homes, but also a Miami waterfront mansion he sold after leaving the Heat, and a 30,000-square-foot estate outside Akron that he purchased after signing his first professional contract — and still owns.

Lakers fans should hear LeBron’s decision soon, though that’s not the only news they’re eagerly awaiting. The team is in desperate need of a quality center and defensive reinforcements to stay competitive in the West, especially against rising powers like the Thunder and the Timberwolves, the latter of whom eliminated them in the first round.

The completion date for LeBron’s Beverly Hills estate isn’t public yet, but if he and Luka can guide the Lakers to another title, there should be plenty of reason—and space—to expand the trophy room.