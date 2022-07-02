“Bronny James vs Kiyan Anthony, the prodigal sons’ showdown!”: Billion-dollar empire heirs set to replicate LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony’s showdown from 20 years ago

Billion-dollar fortune heirs Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony will face off on Jan 21st, just like their fathers once did 20 years ago.

The prodigal sons are set to showdown as the High school basketball schedule gets announced. But who are the prodigal sons? Well, kids of NBA players of course. This time, the word prodigal has a deeper meaning.

If your father is LeBron James or Carmelo Anthony, the pressure to succeed will be immense. You will be expected to perform at the highest levels.

For Bronny James or LeBron James Jr., as you might know, that is no small feat. Neither is it for Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony. So what do these youngsters do when the world is stacked against them?

They develop skill sets and become the best basketball version of themselves, of course! The competitive genes run through these kids and you can tell they are gunning to be in the NBA.

So, what next? A showdown between the two prodigal sons as reported by Samad Hines. Their respective high schools are set to run into each other during this school year.

20 years after @KingJames and @carmeloanthony faced off against each other in high school, their sons will do the same Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony will play vs. each other as Sierra Canyon and Christ the King are expected to play on Jan. 21st, per @Samad_Hines pic.twitter.com/c1eUrHsMlV — (@sportingnews) July 1, 2022

Who is better Kiyan Anthony or Bronny James?

Well, that is a reasonably fair question. While there are arguments for both sides of the camp, we need to factor in the fact that Kiyan is a year younger than Bronny.

That being said Bronny looks primed and ready for the collegiate level.

Bronny James looking REAL NICE at NBPA Top 100 Camp @Top100Camp pic.twitter.com/2xAOmoxwLg — Overtime (@overtime) June 30, 2022

A lot of others will say Kiyan simply has far more potential given the flashy talent he has showcased when working with his father.

Kiyan Anthony > Bronny James Nobody wants to have this discussion https://t.co/LTTSaIyaUz — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) June 4, 2022

Kiyan Anthony would beat the sleeves off Bronny 1v1 — FTG Ace (@ChillOutACE_) May 4, 2022

One user even says Bronny’s younger brother Bryce won’t even be a match-up for Kiyan.

What If I said Kiyan Anthony will end up being better than Bryce and Bronny James? What you think? — Mr. Cool (@FrescoFamous) December 9, 2021

Whatever the case, we will have to wait and see. Watch this space for more developments in this story.

